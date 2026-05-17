Urvashi Rautela brings another ‘gandi copy’ to Cannes, wears look similar to Gigi Hadid's golden saree from NMACC 2023

Urvashi wore an ivory saree with golden border, paired with an ornate, bright gold blouse. She also carried what looked like a plastic flower pot on her arm. The internet was quick to note that the look was almost exactly similar to what supermodel Gigi Hadid wore to the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) gala in 2023 .

It was the day of sarees at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday but one stood out among the rest-- and not for the most wholesome reason. While Aditi Rao Hydari rocked a gorgeous nude-golden saree and Huma Qureshi brought the desi in her out with a purple saree, it was Urvashi Rautela 's look that got everyone talking.

Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Sabya made a post about the ‘gandi copy’. “I say URVA, you say … sheeeee err … GIGI??? Only the First Lady of the Universe/world/dubai/billion/1300 cr could have performed this level of fashion necromancy to bring back Gandi Copy (RIP). Unless there has been a case of mass amnesia, and I was not invited, I don’t think anyone has forgotten Gigi’s Abu Jani chikankari couture sari!! You need mega GUTS to pull this off 😂. I won’t live. Generating enough EMVs to power an entire influ-town!”

Gigi's pristine white saree was by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sandeep even commented on Diet Sabya's post and wrote, “Very very very very very GANDI dietji!!!”

Content creator Ankita Saigal wrote, “Very raavan ki dress from Mangi Laal gotey wala fancy dress shop.” Another person asked, “How she keeps getting invited year by year?"

“Did she think we wouldn’t notice,” asked another. “Is that thermocol ka gamla,” Ankita also asked. A person even comically defended her, “Just let her dabidi dibidi yar.” A fan got more serious, “Urvashi is not wearing the Abu Jani saree. She is wearing a different designer outfit, and the saree she carried so beautifully may have been inspired by it, but both sarees are completely different. Kindly check carefully, @dietsabya. And honestly, she carried the saree more beautifully than Alia Bhatt. Stop being biased, dude. Shame on you. @dietsabya and there is no comparison between Gigi nd Urvashi hope you understand @dietsabya.” Unfortunately, the sarees are almost exactly the same.