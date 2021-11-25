Vaani Kapoor continues to slay summer fashion in deep V-neck flared gown

Continuing to slay her way into our hearts as she promotes Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor is serving one smoking hot look after another and we can't help but bookmark all, especially her gowns. Taking fashion enthusiasts “down to gown town”, Vaani served a sizzling look in a black deep V-neck flared gown with floral prints and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured her donning a cut sleeves floor length gown that sported a deep V-neckline and a cinched waist to add to the oomph factor.

Made of tulle fabric, the black gown sported pink, red and white floral prints all over to add a pop of colour. The gown came with a draped black flower on each shoulders and a back concealed zip.

It extended into a flared skirt waist down and Vaani accessorised her look with a pair of contrasting emerald studded earring and a finger ring from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in side-parted hairstyle, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip gloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Vaani set fans' hearts aflutter. She captioned the pictures, “Let's go Down, Down to Gown Town (sic)” and punctuated it with a black heart emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer duo Gauri and Nainika's eponymous luxury fashion label that boasts of design aesthetics which incorporate a feeling of romance and glamour combined with sleek elegance to create classic styles that never date and a higher end prêt line consisting of styles that are decidedly evening wear. Vaani Kapoor was styled by fashion stylists Allia Al Rufai and Shubhangini Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter