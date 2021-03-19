Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt

We are now sure that nothing spells summer like Vaani Kapoor does in her recent bunch of pictures whether they are in a lemon bikini top or gold top and skirt. Making fans’ hearts skip beats, Vaani radiated confidence with her fearless looks in the lemon bikini top and again in a golden sultry top with bold cutouts and vibrant maxi skirt featuring a flattering high waistline.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the diva shared a set of two pictures featuring her in a lemon bralette top with underwire and adjustable straps and back. Standing out with her bold look, the actor teamed it with a pair of spotless white pants from United Colors of Benetton, India.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Vaani left her luscious brown tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of nude lipgloss, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking steamy poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “It was all glimmer and warm honey in the yellow light (sic).”

In another set of pictures, the Bollywood star was seen donning a beautiful gold wrap crop top that came with a bandeau-style bodice and bold cutouts throughout that exuded an ultimate empowering look. Vaani teamed it with a vibrant cutout maxi skirt that sported a flattering high waistline with striking geometric cutouts and also featured a thigh-high slit to give the perfect fearless look.

Curling her sleek tresses softly, Vaani left them open in mid-parted hairstyle and added to the oomph factor with a dab of pink lipgloss, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Completing her makeup with bronze highlighter to give a tan effect to her summery look, Vaani struck sensuous poses for the camera.

The lemon bikini top that Vaani donned is credited to modern swimwear brand, Ookioh, that prides in pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo Japan period, the famous Ukiyo-e woodblock prints that emerged from it and fabric sourced from an Italian mill that regenerates materials and turns them into dreamy, luxurious textiles. The bikini top originally costs $49 or ₹3,552 on their sustainable designer website.

Vaani Kapoor's lemon bikini top from Ookioh (ookioh.com)

As for the gold top and maxi skirt, they are from luxury fashion label Sincerely Ria whose designs are inspired by Africa while they are made in LA. The top originally costs $88 or ₹6,380.53 while the maxi skirt is worth $128 or ₹9,280.77 on their designer website.

Vaani Kapoor's gold top from Sincerely Ria (sincerelyria.com)

Vaani Kapoor's gold maxi skirt from Sincerely Ria (sincerelyria.com)

For both these looks, Vaani Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

