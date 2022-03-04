Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaani Kapoor goes bold in olive green halter-neck mini dress and we are smitten
fashion

Vaani Kapoor goes bold in olive green halter-neck mini dress and we are smitten

Vaani Kapoor blows fashion police's minds with her sartorial choice in an olive green halter-neck mini dress and this viral picture is proof!
Vaani Kapoor goes bold in olive green halter-neck mini dress and we are smitten (Instagram/_vaanikapoor_)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 01:28 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Olive green will reportedly be one of the topmost stylish colours for the next few years and Bollywood hottie Vaani Kapoor was seen tapping into the trend with her own sexy twist as she went bold in an olive green halter-neck mini dress that left us smitten. Blowing off the fashion police's minds with her sartorial choice, Vaani shared a glimpse of her recent photoshoot in the olive green halter-neck mini dress and the picture went instantly viral across the Internet.

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani shared the picture that showed her slaying the hue which is also known as cargo, sage or chartreuse and is very friendly to military, with plenty of flexibility and versatility. The picture featured the diva donning an olive green mini dress that came with a halter-neck strap and two delicate spaghetti straps that held the low back ensemble to add to the hotness quotient.

Made of georgette fabric, the dress sported a zipper at the back and ended just above the thighs to sort summer fashion woes for those who have their finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse. Opting to go sans accessorises except for a stack of silver finger rings to let her ensemble do the maximum talking, Vaani left her luscious wavy tresses open down her back.

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss that matched her eyeshadow tint, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a sultry pose for the camera, Vaani set the Internet on fire and captioned the picture, “Greens for the day (sic).”

If you are looking for encouragement to elevate your winter wardrobe with a mini dress with minimalist style or if you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising on a fashionable look, opt for this muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look while the body-hugging detail is sure to set the viewers on fire for all the right reasons.

