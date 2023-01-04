Vaani Kapoor is ‘winter activated’ in this sweater co-ord set. Pic inside

Vaani Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps dropping pictures from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to formal attires to looking stunning as ever in sequined six yards of grace, Vaani can do it all and more. Vaani's Instagram profile is a plethora of her professional life, snippets from her fashion statements and glimpses of her personal life. Vaani's fashion goals always keep inspiring us to upgrade our fashion game. Fashion mantra for Vaani Kapoor is short, simple and effective – the actor believes in merging style and comfort together to look fabulous as always.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor’s ensemble is giving us all kinds of comfy weekend fashion goals

Vaani, on Wednesday, drove our midweek blues far away with a picture of herself looking gorgeous as ever in a sweater co-ord set. The actor gave us fresh winter fashion goals for this season as she picked a sweater top and a pair of velvet shorts and posed for the cameras. Vaani welcomed the winter season and believes that right now she is properly “Winter activated.” The actor looked every bit stunning in an ivory white cropped sweater featuring turtle neck details and sleeveless patterns. Vaani further added more oomph to her look with a pair of furry velvety maroon shorts and posed while being sun kissed. Showing off her midriff, Vaani let her attire hug her curves and looked perfect as ever. Take a look at her winter fashion ensemble here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaani minimally accessorised her look for the day in a golden finger ring. Styled by fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Vaani wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she looked away from the camera. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Vaani opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Vaani looked winter-ready.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}