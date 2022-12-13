Vaani Kapoor takes inspiration from the OG Kim Kardashian for sizzling pics in bralette and risque thigh-slit skirt

Actor Vaani Kapoor never fails to mesmerise her fans by sharing snippets from her daily life. The actor recently set the temperatures soaring after she posted new pictures from a latest photoshoot inspired by American television personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. Vaani dropped the photos with the caption, "Mood [nail polish emoji] Inspired by the OG @kimkardashian [kiss emoji]." It shows the star serving jaw-dropping poses for the camera dressed in a lavender ensemble and statement-making jewels. Keep scrolling to see what Vaani wore. (Also Read | Vaani Kapoor is a vision to behold in a stunning deep-neck ensemble for a latest shoot: All pics here)

Vaani Kapoor takes inspiration from Kim Kardashian for a new photoshoot

Recently, Vaani Kapoor shared photos of herself online that showed her dressed in a lavender bralette and a thigh-slit skirt. While the bralette features broad strap sleeves, a plunging scoop neckline accentuating her décolletage, a low back and a cropped midriff-baring hem, the skirt comes with a rolled low-rise waistline, an asymmetric hem and a risqué thigh-high slit extending up till her waist. Vaani wore the ensemble with a chunky chain-link choker necklace, an anklet and statement rings. Check out the photos below.

Meanwhile, Vaani glammed up the ensemble by opting for a nude mauve lip shade, shimmering lavender eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring. In the end, a centre-parted messy bun gave the finishing touch to Vaani's look.

Vaani's post garnered several compliments from her followers. Celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala wrote, "Uffffffffffffff [fire emojis]." Manish Malhotra dropped fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "Oh my my." Another commented, "Ghungroo girl." Several other netizens posted fire and heart emojis.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film did not perform well at the box office and recently started streaming on Prime Video. She also has Khel Khel Mein in the pipeline with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu.