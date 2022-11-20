Vaani Kapoor is a vision to behold in a stunning deep-neck ensemble for a latest shoot: All pics here

Actor Vaani Kapoor was among a host of stars who attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Awards 2022 in Dubai. The star-studded guest list included Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini, Govinda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakhi Sawant, Maniesh Paul, Sunny Leone and more celebrities. All the stars came dressed in impeccable outfits, and Vaani was one of them. She slipped into a beige and black embellished deep-neck bralette, a long skirt and a cape jacket for the event. Scroll ahead to check out Vaani's pictures.

Vaani Kapoor is a vision to behold at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022

On Saturday night, Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. Vaani Kapoor walked the red carpet at the awards show dressed in a Faraz Manan three-piece outfit styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. She shared the pictures of her glamorous look for the awards night on Instagram and was a vision to behold in the ensemble. She chose a dual-toned embellished attire featuring a bralette, skirt and a matching cape jacket with a floor-sweeping train. Paparazzi accounts also shared videos of Vaani from the awards night on Instagram. See Vaani's post and the clip below. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, others take over award show in Dubai in stunning looks)

Vaani Kapoor's ensemble features a black and beige-coloured sleeveless bralette with a deep neckline accentuating her décolletage, shimmering black diamantes, cropped midriff-baring hem, and jaal patterns. She wore it with a beige-coloured skirt adorned in criss-cross black embellishments, a figure-hugging fit, and a below-the-ankle hem length.

Vaani completed her outfit for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night by draping a matching jacket decked with heavy embellishments on the bralette and skirt set. It features full-length sleeves, a floor-sweeping train on the back with embellished scalloped ends, and a button closure on the front.

In the end, Vaani accessorised the three-piece ensemble with just a pair of gemstone-adorned ear studs and matching high heels. For the glam picks, Vaani chose side-parted and lightly tousled open wavy tresses, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude pink lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

What do you think of her ensemble?