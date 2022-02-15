Vaani Kapoor's ‘summer preview’ in yellow bikini leaves little for imagination

Radiating confidence with fearless looks is synonymous with Bollywood hottie Vaani Kapoor and this Tuesday is no different as she made hearts skip a beat in a lemon yellow bikini and white mesh skirt. Leaving little for imagination, Vaani looked breathtakingly beautiful in the asymmetrical swimwear and the mercury refused to come down.

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in the traffic-stopping look. The picture featured the diva donning a lemon bralette top that came with an asymmetrical cup pattern along with underwire and adjustable straps.

The top was connected to the bikini bottom with a dramatic side extension to give it a monokini look. Standing out with her bold look, the actor teamed it with a pair of spotless white mesh skirt and flaunted a waistline to die for.

Vaani left her luscious honey blonde tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipgloss, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a sultry pose for the camera, Vaani left fans and fashion police swooning. She captioned the picture, “Summer preview (sic).”

Setting summer vibes running high in the peak of winters, Vaani made us yearn for the warmer months like never before and her sizzling pool party look in the yellow bikini is to be blamed. If you are looking for the hottest fashion upgrade to your swimwear wardrobe this season, let Vaani your style woes with her latest smoking hot look in the yellow bikini.

Her latest picture makes us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe asap as the dramatic bold bikini looks like the perfect attire for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. What do you think?