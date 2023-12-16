Vaani Kapoor's sizzling look in a Peter Dundas backless gown leaves fans swooning. See photos inside

Vaani Kapoor often delights her fans by sharing glimpses from her life, snippets from photoshoots, and more. Recently, she left the netizens swooning by posting photos from a recent shoot she did dressed in a Peter Dundas gown. The star wore a figure-hugging floor-length dress with a sheer silhouette and back cut-outs. Scroll down to check pictures of Vaani and read our detailed download on the look.

Vaani Kapoor in a Peter Dundas dress

Vaani Kapoor shares a sizzling photoshoot in a Peter Dundas backless gown. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaani Kapoor slipped into a moss green gown from designer Peter Dundas's eponymous label for a recent photoshoot. The velvet dress features a halter neck design, a plunging cowl neckline, a full back exposing cut-out, a figure-sculpting silhouette hugging her svelte frame, a sheer design exposing the thighs, and a floor-length hem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Vaani's outfit is a perfect sartorial pick for glamorous night outs with your friends, date nights with your beau, or attending reception parties during the wedding season. Vaani styled the look with minimal accessories, including statement gold rings, dainty hoop earrings and earcuffs, and stilettos with killer high heels.

Lastly, Vaani chose shimmery smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and caramel-coloured rouge lip shade for the glam picks. A centre-parted messy bun with stray locks sculpting her face gave a finishing touch.

Fans loved Vaani Kapoor's Peter Dundas look

Meanwhile, Vaani's fans showered the star with praise over her glamorous avatar in the sizzling moss-green Peter Dundas dress. A netizen wrote, "Forever crush." Another commented, "So so HOT." A fan wrote, "You look lovely Vaani." A few others posted fire emojis under her post.

On the work front

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani Kapoor will be seen headlining two diversely different projects - Sarvagunn Sampanna, and a gritty crime thriller, Mandala Murders.