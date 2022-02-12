Valentine’s Day: Best handbags for that perfect date

Handbags are like jewellery, you can never have enough. A perfect handbag is the juxtaposition of storytelling, legacy, and craftsmanship — these things when come together result in a great design and creative sensibility. Bags like Totes, sling bags, and Satchel bags are timeless and won’t go out of style anytime soon. In addition, a crossbody bag is something that you can carry anywhere, it beautifully lends edge and convenience to your look. The quilted bag is also one such trend that will continue to remain in vogue for years to come with a little or more modifications to it.

“Whenever we think of designing a handbag, the first thing that should come to our mind is the ever-famous question - “Why should someone want to buy this?” We think making decisions basis the diverse customer choices, right at the beginning, is very important,” says Mohit Jain, Founder of Miraggio. The market for handbags is growing and it’s necessary to come up with new ideas, some of those ideas might not work. “We have discovered that an idea can just keep evolving with the ever-changing consumer trends. In less than four seasons, a tiny concept can have a big impact. With our vision for future, the next generation possibly is ready to try something new, to do something surprising and unexpected so designers have to keep up with that,” adds Jain.

On the other hand, are vintage-inspired style handbags. Fabricated and designed with a timeless approach that exudes elegance and endless versatility, these bags are a staple and will help you navigate your week’s ever-changing wardrobe requirements. “Sleek gold-tone embellishments, usage of different surface techniques, and experimentation with a variety of silhouettes give vintage-inspired handbags a unique approach and a lavish edge, “says Seema Kalavadia, Founder & Designer of Sims Designer Studio

Her collection is the grandeur of timeless elegance, backed up by a rationalistic attitude to simplicity. “Each design is handcrafted to perfection by experienced “Karigars” using traditional methods, giving each piece its own particular feature and allowing the firm to constantly develop its products based on its own experiences,” opines Kalavadia. The simplicity and structural integrity, results in cutting-edge creations that are both efficient and long-lasting”.

Colours do matter when it comes to handbags. When looking for a perfect handbag, people usually go for durability, style, and functionality. However, it’s equally important to have handcrafted fabrics that are all about pastel colours and retro-inspired colour palettes that can elevate any monochrome outfit effortlessly. “Focusing on durability and functionality is as important as design. You can carry a fabric bag to run your day-to-day errands and also step out in style at the same time. A handbag can speak a lot about your personality, like a briefcase can tell you that you are in a hurry, and that you take your work seriously in the same way a bagpack can tell you that you are a laid-back person with a casual approach to most things,” says Sarita Singh Rawat, Founder & Director of Deebaco

Perfect for formal outfits, for outdoor work meetings or anywhere you go, handbags spruce up your entire get-up. Here’s a list that you can refer to for that date on Valentine’s Day

Crossbody Bag

On days you do not want to carry a lot of stuff with you, you can opt for a crossbody bag. You can carry this statement crossbody bag for a brunch date or shopping spree and look super stylish.

Clutch

There is nothing more perfect than a fashionable clutch that will suit every evening dress of yours. A clutch looks chic and will add spark to your ensemble instantly.

Shoulder Bag

The classic shoulder bag has multi uses. It is a great stylish addition to parties or laid-back work events, easy to carry on the shoulder, arm or as a clutch.

Tote Bag

A very widely owned bag by most of the ladies. It is a must have for every woman. We women tend to carry a lot of stuff in our bags everyday and a tote is the perfect type of bag for that. It is the perfect combination of practicality and elegance. Stylish yet spacious, a tote will complement your lifestyle and instantly glam up your everyday look.

Inputs by Japnah Gambhir, Founder & Designer of Majestic by Japnah