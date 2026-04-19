Veteran actor Moon Moon Sen dazzles in a rare photoshoot at 72; channels Bengali grace in bold and beautiful looks

The legendary Moon Moon Sen has once again proven that style isn't about chasing trends — it’s about owning your uniqueness. On April 15 and April 17, Kolkata-based photographer, makeup artist and hairstylist Prasenjit Biswas shared pictures from a stunning new photoshoot of the 72-year-old veteran actor, capturing her in two distinct, high-concept looks that bridge the gap between 'bold 80s' nostalgia and contemporary elegance. Also read | Moon Moon Sen: from glamour world to politics

Prasenjit Biswas's tribute to Moon Moon Sen highlights her individuality and elegance in a stunning photoshoot. (Instagram/ makeupartist_prasenjit89)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prasenjit , who handled the photography, styling, and makeup, described the experience as more than just a session; it was a 'lesson in presence'. The shoot, which was three years in the making, was finally made possible through the 'trust' of Moon Moon Sen's daughter, actor Raima Sen, he shared.

Moon Moon Sen's chic white look

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the first set of images, Moon Moon Sen exuded a crisp, commanding energy. This look leaned into a minimalist palette to highlight her natural poise. She wore an oversized, structured ivory linen blazer layered over a relaxed white button-down. The look was grounded by neutral tailored trousers and a classic brown leather belt that cinches the waist, providing a modern silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first set of images, Moon Moon Sen exuded a crisp, commanding energy. This look leaned into a minimalist palette to highlight her natural poise. She wore an oversized, structured ivory linen blazer layered over a relaxed white button-down. The look was grounded by neutral tailored trousers and a classic brown leather belt that cinches the waist, providing a modern silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Bold, black-rimmed cat-eye glasses and a classic red lip elevated the styling. Her hair was swept back in a sophisticated, effortless updo. She posed against a backdrop of rich history — including a large traditional portrait and vintage family photographs. Moon Moon looked like the ultimate matriarch of Bengali art and intellect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bold, black-rimmed cat-eye glasses and a classic red lip elevated the styling. Her hair was swept back in a sophisticated, effortless updo. She posed against a backdrop of rich history — including a large traditional portrait and vintage family photographs. Moon Moon looked like the ultimate matriarch of Bengali art and intellect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Moon Moon's maximalist look

The second look was a vibrant tribute to Moon Moon’s 'defiant' persona, characterised by layers of texture and a 'more is more' philosophy. A deep V-neck neutral top was paired with a bold tiger-print skirt, draped with a plush black faux-fur coat over her shoulders for a touch of cinematic drama. The jewellery was the heart of the look. Moon Moon was adorned with heavy layers of emerald and ruby beads, vintage silver necklaces, and stacks of colourful glass and metallic bangles. Her hands were a focal point, decorated with oversized, intricate cocktail rings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Photographed both in warm colour and evocative black-and-white, these two looks celebrated her as a 'universe of her own'. As Prasenjit noted in his caption: “Every ring has a story. Every layer, a memory.”

‘In an industry of noise, she is poise’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Beyond the aesthetics, Prasenjit shared a moving tribute to the actor. He described Moon Moon Sen not just as the daughter of the iconic Suchitra Sen or the mother to stars Raima and Riya Sen, but as a woman who was 'entirely, defiantly herself'.

"In a world chasing trends, she is texture. In an industry of noise, she is poise," he wrote, adding, "I came to make portraits. I left with a masterclass in dignity."

The photographer praised Moon Moon's generosity and patience, noting that despite her stature, she was 'curious about my eye' and 'engaged with every frame'. The shoot stands as a rare, intimate documentation of a woman who, decades after her debut, remains significantly ahead of her time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON