Durga Puja 2025: Raima Sen makes it a point not to diet during festive days

For actor Raima Sen, the festival time of Durga Puja is all about indulging completely in the fun festivities and lip-smacking food! While the actor will have to give the initial days a miss due to work commitments in Mumbai, she will go to her ‘base’ Kolkata towards the end and make up for the lost time. Nevertheless, she says that there is a tradition that she and her family follow every year regardless of where she is. Raima Sen will go to Kolkata towards the last few days of Durga Puja.

Grand-daughter of legendary actor Suchitra Sen and daughter of Moon Moon Sen, Raima tells HTCity what the festival means to her.

“We don’t follow a single family tradition as such but we make it a point to meet all of our relatives. We keep meeting our friends but relatives we don’t get to meet. Our mother always buys us five new sarees for the day and she new jewellery,” says Raima, who quickly adds, “And we make it a point not to diet so we have a lot of sweets and I think this the best time to let go and enjoy.”

The festival is incomplete for her without talking about the food she loves.

With glee in her voice, the actor shares, “We love our Kosha mangsho, we love our Ilish mach”. These are two favorites. Then there is Aloo Posto, Bhendi Bhaja, Potoler Dorma. But my favorite is Mutton Kosha and Ilish mach.”