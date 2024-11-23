Raima Sen gets emotional remembering late father Bharat Dev Varma: ‘Words fall short...’

Actor Raima Sen is grieving the loss of her father Bharat Dev Varma, and took to Instagram to remember his legacy. She admitted that she is still grappling with the loss and is unable to put her emotions into words. Also read: Actor Moon Moon Sen's husband Bharat Dev Varma dies in Kolkata On November 19, Moon Moon Sen's husband Bharat Dev Varma, died in Kolkata.

Raima remembers her father

Raima took to Instagram to share her feelings while sharing pictures of her father from when he was young. She also shared a childhood photo where her father is cradling her in his arms.

Mourning the loss, she wrote, “Daddy Can’t write anything yet. Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been. Till then dad may you be happy wherever you are and live king size like you always did, will miss you always and love you."

Many of her industry colleagues and followers took to the comment section to send in their condolence messages. Celina Jaitley and Prateik Babbar dropped a heartbroken emoji, while Rohit Bose wrote, “Whattttt! RIP Uncle, you were a kind heart and a rockstar!"

Esha Deol wrote, “May his soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti,” while Sanjay Kapoor also shared, "Deepest condolences."

Raima’s sister, actor Riya Sen also shared a post, dedicating it to her father. “Daughter of a King," the image read.

About his death

On November 19, Moon Moon Sen's husband Bharat Dev Varma, died in Kolkata. Bharat Dev Varma belonged to the royal family of Tripura. Bharat’s mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar, and the elder sister of Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi. Bharat's grandmother Indira was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her X account to express her grief. She wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me, and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family, and his demise is a great loss for me. After getting the news this morning, I visited their Ballygunge residence, where their daughter Riya was present. Moon Moon and Raima are coming from Delhi. I paid my respects to the departed and condolences to the family."

Moon Moon Sen got married to Bharat Dev Varma in 1976. He is survived by his wife, and their two daughters, Raima and Riya Sen, both of whom have established themselves as actors.