Vicky Kaushal in a crochet shirt and pants is how you can mix comfort with style for your OOTD this monsoon. Watch

Vicky Kaushal's on-screen achievements need no introduction. The star has wowed his fans and moviegoers with his performances, and much like his film choices, his sartorial instincts have also been impeccable. Vicky and his stylist, Amandeep Kaur, have served netizens with several swoon-worthy moments, including a most recent photoshoot in which the actor dropped monsoon/summer styling tips that you need to incorporate asap. Scroll through to read more details.

Vicky Kaushal mixes comfort with style for a new photoshoot

Vicky Kaushal in a crochet shirt and pants drops OOTD inspiration for this monsoon. (Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal and his stylist Amandeep Kaur took to Instagram to share a picture from a recent photoshoot. She captioned it, "A doze of sunshine on a gloomy day." The post shows Vicky lounging on a couch, dressed in a striped sunshine yellow and cream-coloured crochet shirt and linen pants. He mixed comfort with style in the ensemble, serving a perfect OOTD (outfit of the day) for the monsoon or summer season and looking dapper in statement-making attire. Check out the post below.

Vicky Kaushal's look decoded

Vicky Kaushal's crochet shirt features a notch lapel collar with a scalloped hem, quarter-length sleeves, droopy shoulders, front button closures in daisy shapes, a keyhole see-through pattern all over, a relaxed silhouette, and a short hem length. He kept the top few buttons open to give a laidback touch to the blouse.

Vicky teamed the crocheted shirt with cream-coloured linen pants. Lastly, he chose a trimmed beard, a messy hairdo with his curly mane swept back, feather eyebrows, and glowing skin to glam up the outfit. You should add Vicky's look to your wardrobe and glam it up with accessories like an ear stud, a daisy necklace or stacked beaded bracelets. It is perfect for summer outings with friends, brunch dates, beach outings, pool parties, or dinner dates with your partner.

About Vicky Kaushal

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and his wife, Katrina Kaif celebrated her 40th birthday. The couple went for a trip, and he even shared an adorable post for her.

On the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his next - Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, in which he plays the titular role. The film will release on December 1.

