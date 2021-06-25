Vidya Balan flaunts a freewheeling nomadic attitude in 13k silk saree, scarf

Turning up the volume on her promotional wardrobe choices, Vidya Balan has kept us hooked this month with one ravishing saree look to another and her recent set of pictures are no different. Flaunting a freewheeling nomadic attitude, Vidya championed yet another saree look for Sherni promotions, this time in a Flora and Fauna print on silk with a sultry cut sleeves blouse and a scarf and we are inspired to make a similar impact in the six-yard drape at the next ethnic event.

The pictures currently taking the Internet by storm feature the Bollywood star celebrating traditional weaves and supporting local business in a must-see Indian wear. Putting her sartorial foot forward, Vidya was donned a yellow base saree that came with a multi-coloured flora and fauna print on silk and gave a beautiful sheen along with a great fall.

Letting the saree with the detailed with gota lace do the maximum talking, Vidya teamed it with a cut sleeves black blouse that sported a V-neckline and highlighted the look with a scarf wound around her bun to ace a chic vibe. While her sleek hair were pulled back in her signature mid-parted bun, Vidya accessorised her look with a pair of beetle-shaped silver earrings and a finger ring made in reclaimed Teak wood, from the sustainably handcrafted jewellery brand Satat.

Wearing a dab of luscious brown lipstick, Vidya amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, smokey eyes makeup and filled-in eyebrows. Striking fierce but elegant poses for the camera, Vidya set fans hearts’ aflutter.

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer Devyani Mehrotra’s eponymous label that boasts of contemporary street-smart clothing with Indian sensibilities, rich colours, prints, embroideries and layers upon layers of texture that allow women to effortlessly go from day to evening while looking chic and never compromising on comfort. The Flora and Fauna printed saree originally costs ₹12,900 on the designer website.

Vidya Balan's Flora and Fauna printed saree from Devyani Mehrotra (devyanimehrotra.com)

Vidya Balan was styled for Sherni promotions by the celebrity fashion stylists and creative directors at Who Wore What When. Vidya essays the leading role of a forest officer in the recently released movie, Sherni.

