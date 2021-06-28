Vidya Balan in green organza saree is the queen of floral prints, see all pics

Actor Vidya Balan’s sartorial prowess knows no bounds, particularly when it comes to the breathtaking six yards. The actor has been keeping busy with the promotions of her recently released film Sherni, but that hasn’t stopped her from serving us with some swoon-worthy traditional looks. Don’t believe us? Well, you just have to scroll through Instagram to understand what we mean.

Recently, Vidya’s stylists shared pictures of the star wearing a printed saree for another promotional event. The images were from a photoshoot, and the actor looked like the most beautiful spring dream ever. She wore an organza saree by Torani and once again proved why she is the queen of floral prints.

The Shakuntala Devi actor’s saree came in a mint green colour, adorned with a solid pink-hued silk border decorated with sequins. The organza drape was replete with blue, coral pink, yellow, mustard, and green-hued floral patterns. The pallu had tassels attached to it on either end.

Vidya wore the saree with a mint green and pink colour silk blouse with a plunging V neckline. The half sleeve blouse had an abstract print with a tassel tie on the back.

The actor chose a boho-chic choker to accessorise the six yards. The necklace had floral cut pendants attached to it, which she paired with matching silver earrings and a dainty bindi. A sleeked back low bun in middle-parting completed her look. It is the actor’s signature hairstyle.

For make-up, Vidya opted for kohl-adorned eyes, bold eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, glossy pink lips, lots of highlighter, dewy skin, a hint of blush on the cheeks and filled-in eyebrows.

Vidya Balan’s latest film Sherni was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame. It also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

