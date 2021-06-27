Vidya Balan's floral maxi dress for Sherni promotions has pockets, we love it

Actor Vidya Balan’s Sherni promotions have given us some incredible sartorial moments. From gorgeous handloom sarees to breathtaking co-ord pieces, the star has worn it all and chronicled the same on Instagram. Moreover, the looks haven’t stopped pouring in since the film’s release, and the actor is back with another beautiful attire. What’s even better? Her ensemble has pockets.

Vidya’s stylists took to Instagram to share several pictures of the actor dressed in a printed maxi dress. She wore a floral gown from the shelves of the conscious clothing brand, Urī by designer Mrunalini Rao. The actor has shown quite the preference for printed ensembles, especially floral patterns, in the past few days.

The Shakuntala Devi actor wore a mint green printed maxi dress that featured an open Mandarin collar neckline. The ensemble had elbow-length sleeves with gathered cuffs and ruffled hemline.

The flowy silhouette had pleated details that added an effortless touch. The best part about Vidya’s look was that the dress featured pockets on the front. We have to say this look is every girl’s dream come true.

The 42-year-old chose gold jewels to accessorise her dress. She wore large hoop earrings and a statement butterfly ring.

Vidya tied her hair in a middle-parted sleek low ponytail with the attire. Acrylic nude brown nail paint complemented her floral dress.

Well-defined eyebrows, glowing skin, beaming highlighter on the face, coral pink-toned lipstick, a light hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle smoky eye shadow, loads of mascara on the lashes and sleek eyeliner completed her glam.

Vidya Balan’s latest film Sherni was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame. It also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

