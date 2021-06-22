Vidya Balan embraces floral prints for Sherni promotions in 3 breathtaking looks

Vidya Balan, who is riding high on the success of her recent release Sherni, has been giving us back-to-back tremendous looks from the film’s promotional events. From embracing tiger prints in the honour of her movie to wearing her beloved six yards, Vidya’s style statements have managed to wow us every single time.

However, after wearing animal prints, the actor has now incorporated the seasonal favourite - floral print - into her ensembles, and it is a vision to behold. Here’s a look at three outfits worn by the actor recently that included this gorgeous pattern.

THE ORGANZA SAREE

Vidya wore a gorgeous organza saree from the shelves of the contemporary Indian brand Raw Mango for a recent promotional event. The saree was decorated with digitally printed flowers of various sizes in intensified hues of reds and whites. The plain silk organza saree also had solid red borders on the pallu.

Vidya Balan in an organza saree.(Instagram/@who_wore_what_when)

Vidya teamed the drape with a deep U-neck red blouse. The star accessorised with minimal jewels like gold hoop earrings and rings. She left her long locks, styled in soft curls, hang open in a side parting. She chose a red lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-adorned eyes, on-point eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, dewy make-up and highlighted face for glam.

THE CO-ORD SET

Vidya slipped into a bespoke co-ord set for another Sherni promotional event. She chose a floral blouse and flared pants for the occasion and looked like a million bucks. The pinstripe ensemble had large rose patterns painted all over it. The set featured a long wrap-around shirt that had a loose silhouette. The collared button-down with long sleeves folded till the elbows was cinched at the waist with a fabric belt.

Vidya Balan in a co-ord set.(Instagram/@who_wore_what_when)

The actor paired the top with high waist flared pants in a similar print. She rounded it all off with nude peep-toe pumps, a statement gold necklace and matching earrings. She left her tresses open in a side parting and pulled them back in a slick look. Kohl-clad eyes, dewy make-up and glossy lip shade completed the glam.

THE TIE-DYE FLORALS

What better way to choose florals than mixing them up with tie-dye patterns? Vidya Balan did just that with her latest look from Sherni promotions. She wore a collared dress that featured a high-low hemline and a leather belt at the waist. Beautified with a tie-dye pattern in floral shapes, it had pleated details on either side.

Vidya Balan in a tie-dye dress.(Instagram/@who_wore_what_when)

She wore the dress with strappy pointed pumps, statement rings and bold quirky earrings. With her hair tied in a slick middle-parted bun, she rounded it all off with mascara on the lashes, berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin and well-defined eyebrows.

Which look by Vidya Balan do you like the most?

