Vidya Balan in monochrome maxi dress and bandhej overcoat goes vocal for local

Vidya Balan, who stars as the lead in Amazon Prime Video’s recent release Sherni, has been making headlines with her back-to-back stunning sartorial choices. During the ongoing promotions of the film, the actor has proved her fashion prowess more than once. From gorgeous handloom sarees to breathtaking co-ord pieces, the actor has been wearing it all. Her latest look will also have you appreciating her voguish style sense.

Recently, Vidya Balan’s stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar’s Instagram page, Who Wore What, shared several photos of the actor from a photoshoot.

For the shoot, the 42-year-old slipped into a gorgeous monochrome maxi dress and overcoat from the shelves of designer clothing brand, Label : Anushree. The actor, known for supporting homegrown brands, once again went vocal for local in the ensemble.

Vidya wore an ethereal white ankle-length maxi dress for the shoot. The attire was replete with intricate black floral patterns. It had a small V neckline and a gathered torso, followed by a flowing layered ghera. The pleated details added a dreamy touch to the entire look.

Vidya layered her maxi dress with a bandhej overcoat in red and blue hues, and we loved this elegant addition.

The Shakuntala Devi actor wore the ethnic outfit with quirky sunflower-shaped earrings, heritage gold bracelets and strappy peep-toe sandals. She tied her tresses in a middle-parted sleek hairdo and looked absolutely chic.

To glam up her ethnic look, Vidya chose kohl-clad eyes, well-defined eyebrows, subtle smoky eyeshadow, light pink lip shade, glowing skin and a hint of blush on the cheeks.

Vidya Balan’s latest film Sherni released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. Directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, it also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

