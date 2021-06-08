Vidya Balan in printed saree announces Sherni is here, see new pics

Vidya Balan loves her sarees. If there is one Bollywood celebrity who has made the six yards evergreen after Rekha, it is the Shakuntala Devi actor. From wearing concept sarees to classic weaves like the Banarasi saree, Vidya has worn it all and made us fall in love with the traditional drape's beauty.

Recently, Vidya took to her social media page to share a picture of herself draped in a printed saree. She captioned the image, “Mood All day, EVERYDAY.”

The saree is from the shelves of the clothing brand, Aishr. Printed on sustainable muslin fabric with biodegradable dyes, the six yards featured prints in various colours like blue, white, brown, green, pink and more.

The hand-weaved saree was adorned with painted illustrations of birds, lotus, abstract designs, and so much more. However, the tiger print on the pallu stood out for us. The actor announced loud and clear that Sherni is here with the elegant six yards. For the uninitiated, Vidya’s next film is called Sherni.

The actor wore the six yards with a half sleeve dark brown blouse that had a plunging neckline. Allowing the saree to be the star of her look, Vidya wore simple accessories. She chose a pair of statement-making gold earrings. The 42-year-old tied her hair in her signature hairstyle, a side-parted sleek bun.

For make-up, Vidya opted for on-fleek eyebrows, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, a glossy brown lip shade and beaming highlighter on her face.

Vidya has a wide collection of six yards. The actor even shares pictures of herself draped in beauteous looks from various photoshoots. Scroll down to see some of our favourite sarees:

On the work front, Vidya is excited for her next release Sherni which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar and also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

