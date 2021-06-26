Vidya Balan in 44k silk saree makes us fall in love with the beauty of ikat

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is back with another saree look for the promotions of her recently released film Sherni. The actor made us fall in love with the beauty of ikat with her latest ensemble. Vidya’s stylists shared her pictures on Instagram today, and it will definitely make you swoon over her sartorial prowess.

For the promotions, Vidya wore a bespoke printed black saree from designer Rajdeep Ranawat’s clothing label. The drape, called the Saffia silk saree, was decked with Uzbek ikat motifs in off-white and gold hues and edged with a double shade silk border in maroon. With her ethnic look, Vidya showed us why she is called the queen of traditional ensembles.

The pallu was replete with a lovely artwork of Suzani inspired motifs, a type of embroidered tribal textile made in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries. The art on the pallu added more depth to the six-yard wonder and was done in red, black and orange hues.

Vidya wore the saree with a half-sleeve red printed blouse. It had a crew neckline, which the actor enhanced with a silver choker necklace embellished with green stones. She also wore statement round silver earrings and a dainty bindi with her traditional look.

The 42-year-old actor tied her tresses in her signature middle-parted sleek bun. The neat hairdo amplified the elegant vibe of her look.

For glam, the actor chose well-defined eyebrows, subtle shimmery eye shadow, metallic brown lip shade, dewy make-up, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, bronzer on the cheekbones and beaming highlighter.

The Saffia silk saree boasts traditional ikat patterns, which enhance its beauty ten folds. It is a great look that will allow you to go from day to evening while looking chic and effortless. The saree is available with a tunic blouse for ₹44,800 on the designer’s website.

The Saffia silk saree. (rajdeepranawat.com)

What do you think of Vidya’s look?

