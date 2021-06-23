Vidya Balan in 10k thigh-slit floral dress owns it like a true queen, see pics

Vidya Balan turned bold and beautiful for a promotional event of her recently released film Sherni. The actor incorporated strong bohemian vibes as she slipped into a floral ensemble. Her look was posted on Instagram by her stylists, who shared several pictures from a glamorous photoshoot.

Vidya slipped into a wrap dress from the eclectic collection of designer Masaba Gupta’s brand, House of Masaba. The Shakuntala Devi actor's draped dress came in a dark green colour and was replete with rustic orange flowers.

The collared ensemble had a V neckline and balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs. With its relaxed fit and cinched-in detail on the waist, the dress hugged Vidya’s curves nicely and accentuated her frame. The risqué thigh-high slit took this sexy look up by a notch.

Vidya wore the dress with statement black and white drop earrings that came in a quirky shape. She tied her locks in a middle-parted sleek bun with braided details on either side that gave the illusion of a crown. She truly looks like a floral queen in this dress.

To complete the bohemian attire, Vidya wore strappy white sandals. She rounded off her make-up with brown lipstick, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, kohl-adorned eyes, on-point eyebrows, highlighted cheekbones and a hint of blush on the cheeks.

The floral dress is available on the House of Masaba site. This dress will be a great addition to your summer wardrobe. So, if you want to know the price, we have all the details for you. Called the Spark In The Dark Long Draped Dress, it is worth ₹9,999.

Vidya Balan’s love for prints has truly shined bright during the promotion of her film Sherni. From tiger prints as a tribute to her latest film’s name to floral patterns, the star has worn it all. And this striking look was another beautiful addition to a great list.

Sherni was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame.

