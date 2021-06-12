Vidya Balan in teal green anarkali aces the ethnic look for Sherni promotions

Vidya Balan is on a roll right now. One look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming film Sherni and is giving us back-to-back stunning looks. For a recent promotional event, Vidya wore a teal green bindu and nukta print anarkali, and we have once again fallen in love with her style.

On Friday, Vidya Balan’s stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar's Instagram page Who Wore What When shared pictures of the star from a photoshoot. She wore a teal green printed anarkali in the images. The outfit is from the shelves of the clothing brand Bhumika Sharma.

The Shakuntala Devi actor wore a draped anarkali for the shoot. Replete with the shades of teal green and off white, the anarkali featured bindu and nukta print. The puffed sleeves added a dose of drama to the ensemble. The anarkali was cinched together on the waist with a handcrafted pearl and dabka work belt, embellished with emerald green stone.

Vidya opted for minimal accessories to style her look. The actor wore half-moon-shaped gold earrings adorned with emerald stone. She tied her locks in her signature hairdo, a sleek middle-parted ponytail.

Dark berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, beaming highlighter on the face, a light hint of blush on the cheeks, well-defined eyebrows, subtle smoky eye shadow and mascara-laden lashes rounded off the make-up.

If you loved the actor’s outfit, we have some news for you. The anarkali is a perfect look for a day wedding or your best friend's mehendi ceremony. The teal green bindu and nukta print draped anarkali with handcrafted pearl work belt is available on Bhumika Sharma’s website for ₹42,000.

The teal green anarkali. (bhumikasharma.in)

On the work front, Vidya is excited for her next release Sherni which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar and also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

