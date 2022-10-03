Vidya Balan is a literal goddess in Durga Pujo-ready silk saree and traditional jewels: All pics inside

Sarees are your favourite celebrities' go-to silhouette for any festive occasion. However, no one does six yards quite like Vidya Balan. The actor is known for her incredible collection of handloom, designer and statement sarees. From draping the six yards of wonder in unique ways to donning uniquely crafted numbers, Vidya has shown us sarees are equally fun and elegant. So, undoubtedly, her latest photoshoot in a gorgeous silk drape teamed with a matching blouse and traditional jewels won our hearts immediately. It is a perfect pick for Durga Pujo celebrations or for attending wedding festivities. Vidya is a literal goddess in the ensemble.

Vidya Balan embraces traditions in a Pujo-ready saree

On Monday, celebrity stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar dropped pictures of Vidya Balan from a breathtaking photoshoot. The images showed Vidya posing elegantly amid bright yellow marigold flowers, dressed in a purple silk saree and matching blouse. The stylists captioned Vidya's pictures, "Such a Goddess," and we agree. The star channelled her inner ethereal Goddess for the ensemble, which is from the shelves of designer Shilpa Selvaraj's clothing label Thousand Threads. Check out Vidya Balan's photos here. (Also Read: Vidya Balan is our favourite ethnic style icon in ₹18k linen saree and vintage jewels: Check out pics)

Vidya's silk saree comes in a purple hue adorned with tassel work on the borders and intricate brocade motif embroidery done in silver on the pleats and pallu. The star wore the drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. She matched the six yards with a matching backless blouse piece featuring a round neckline, body-hugging fit, and quarter-length sleeves.

Vidya styled the traditional look with ethnic gold-toned jewellery, featuring a heavy Kundan-embellished necklace, matching jhumkis and a statement stone-adorned ring. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with a white gajra, a dainty bindi, black eyeliner, mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and well-defined brows for the glam picks.

Vidya's saree is a perfect choice for Pandal hopping during the last two days of Durga Pujo. You can style the saree with heavy jewels and statement accessories like Vidya or choose heavily oxidised silver jhumkis and bold makeup picks with open tresses to take things up a notch.