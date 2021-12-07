Vidya Balan is having midweek blues, but in a different shade

Vidya Balan, on Monday, had the blues, just like us – no wait, her blues were different. They were in shades of indigo. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista and is known for her ethnic womenswear collections, shared a slew of pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and we are smitten beyond words.

Vidya Balan is our saree queen, but on Monday, she was decked up in shades of indigo, not in a saree, but in a stunning ethnic ensemble. The actor shared the pictures form her recent fashion photoshoot and fashion lovers are scurrying to take notes of how to look half as gorgeous like the actor. (Instagram/@balanvidya)

For the photoshoot, Vidya played muse to the fashion designer house Sampada India and picked an ethnic ensemble from their wardrobe. The fashion designer house is known for their ethnic collections in vibrant colours and block prints. The actor picked an indigo long kurti and teamed it with a pair of blue trousers with wide legs. (Instagram/@balanvidya)

The attire looks just too comfy and fashionable – Vidya did the right mix of fashion and comfort in this ensemble. The full-sleeved kurti is intricately detailed in white prints. Vidya accessorised her look for the day with a statement silver neck piece. For footwear, she opted for white comfortable sandals. (Instagram/@balanvidya)

Styled by hairstylist Gohar Shaikh, Vidya left her long tresses open in straight locks around her shoulders with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. (Instagram/@balanvidya)

Assisted by makeup artist Harsh Jariwala, Vidya opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black kohl, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Vidya posed for the cameras, looking ever gorgeous.

