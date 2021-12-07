Vidya Balan is having midweek blues, but in a different shade
Vidya Balan is our saree queen, but on Monday, she was decked up in shades of indigo, not in a saree, but in a stunning ethnic ensemble. The actor shared the pictures form her recent fashion photoshoot and fashion lovers are scurrying to take notes of how to look half as gorgeous like the actor.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:54 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Vidya Balan, on Monday, had the blues, just like us – no wait, her blues were different. They were in shades of indigo. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista and is known for her ethnic womenswear collections, shared a slew of pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and we are smitten beyond words.
Assisted by makeup artist Harsh Jariwala, Vidya opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black kohl, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Vidya posed for the cameras, looking ever gorgeous.
