Vidya Balan makes a style statement in 58k purple pinstripe dress

It is not often that Vidya Balan steps out in a dress. The actor has a wardrobe full of elegant sarees that leave us swooning, however, on the rare occasions that Vidya does wear a western attire, it generally has a fun twist. The pictures that she shared from a new photo shoot will tell you what we are talking about.

The Kahaani actor opted for a purple striped silk dress. The handwoven number featured a plunging neckline and a high-waisted belt, made out of the same cloth and it gave the attire an A-line silhouette. The ankle-length dress also had taped details in the lower half which gave the dress a flowy vibe. Vidya teamed it with a dark mauve coloured button-down jacket that was adorned with intricate floral embroidery.

The 42-year-old completed her ensemble with a pair of transparent PVC heels and opted to go sans-accessories. The actor glammed up the look with brown smokey eyes which she teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara laden lashes, pink blushed cheeks, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. To add the fierce feel to it, she tied her hair in a centre-parted low neat bun. Vidya posted the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Purple(xed) (sic)."

Coming back to Vidya's dress, it is from the shelves of the brand Pero. If you want to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹58,500.

The dress is worth ₹58,500 (ogaan.com)

Check out some of Vidya Balan's ethnic looks that made us fall in love with her sartorial sense:

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in the 2020 release Shakuntala Devi. The Amazon Prime film also had Jisshu Sengupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Vidya was even a part of the critically acclaimed short film Natkhat. She is currently filming for her next project Sherni.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter