Vidya Balan rocks a sultry glam look in sequin teal gown and we are in awe

If work at home became the new norm in the past year, attending a zoom wedding or partying at home is also in trend amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but Vidya Balan has the perfect fashion tips to sort our woes. Encouraging fans to slay in their best clothes and unwind at home, Vidya ditched her Shakuntala Devi avatar and rocked a sultry glam look to …well, party at home and we can’t take our eyes off her as we note down some fashion cues to slay in future.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood actor flooded the Internet with a slew of her drop dead gorgeous pictures in a sequin teal gown which came with a sensuous plunging neckline. The full sleeves gown was draped at the waist to cut a feminine silhouette and add to the oomph factor.

Completing her look with a pair of silver heels, Vidya left her side-parted soft curls open. The diva amplified the glam quotient with a dab of a luscious red lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Accessorising her look with a pair of drop stone earrings, Vidya struck steamy poses for the camera from the backdrop of her house. She captioned the pictures, “Acche kapde pehen ke... Ghar pe baitho (Wear good clothes ... sit at home)” sic.

Earlier, Vidya had shared a video where she can be seen switching from an ethnic Anarkali suit to this sizzling sequin gown to shut down shamers in a sassy way. Using video transition on Instagram, Vidya changed from Indian to Western outfit literally with a snap of her fingers and captioned it, “When people tell me I only wear Indian... Snap! (sic).”

The sequin teal gown is credited to Indian fashion designer Neeta Lulla’s brand, House Of Neeta Lulla, that boasts of a perfect fusion of cultural and ethnic influences blended with contemporary design that celebrates tradition and evolution through its collections, while intricately weaving every garment to perfection with impeccable artistry and quality. The label draws style inspirations from Edwardian silhouettes and patterns yet remains deeply rooted in tradition and forms.

Vidya Balan was styled by celebrity fashion stylists, creative directors and brand consultants at Who Wore What When.

