Vijay Varma turns showstopper for Tarun Tahilian's Tasva at Lakme Fashion Week in traditional look fit for a regal groom

Day 4 of the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) witnessed many big Bollywood names grace the ramp for designers. Vijay Varma was one of the celebrities who turned showstopper at the fashion event. The actor closed the show for Tarun Tahilian's Tasva in a traditional look fit for a regal groom on his wedding day. Don't forget to steal some ideas from the actor. Scroll to check out what Vijay wore on the ramp.

Vijay Varma for Tarun Tahilian's Tasva at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Vijay Varma closes the show for Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week on Day 4. (Instagram)

On the fourth day of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, Vijay Varma closed the show for Tarun Tahiliani's Tasva. Vijay wore a sleek traditional ensemble from the label's new wedding wear collection, which embodies the essence of Indian culture and tradition, meticulously reimagined for the Modern Indian Man. The official Instagram handles of LFW and FDCI shared pictures and videos of Vijay. Check out the details of his ensemble below.

Tarun Tahiliani dressed Vijay Varma in a cream, pearl-white and gold ensemble to close his show the fashion week. The actor's outfit had a white kurta featuring full-length sleeves, a relaxed fit and intricate gold brocade embroidery. He layered it with a sleeveless cream-coloured bandhgala kurta jacket decked in brocade work, side slit, and front button closures. A white dhoti with embroidered borders and a brocade silk shawl complete the ensemble.

Vijay accessorised the ensemble with statement pieces, including a layered gold necklace, bracelets, rings, and embroidered cream-coloured juttis. Lastly, a clean-shaven look and a back-swept hairdo rounded it off.

Meanwhile, divulging details on Tasva's latest collection. Lakme Fashion Week wrote in an Instagram post, "The collection is a homage to the timeless allure of luxury, celebrating both outer beauty and inner comfort. It merges traditional artistry with modern sensibilities and brings forward the brand's vision of India Global. Drawing inspiration from India's rich architectural heritage and natural splendour, it features an array of architectural, flora, and fauna motifs."

