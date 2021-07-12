Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Vikrant Massey lays ethnic fashion goals for men in 14k bandi,cream kurta set
fashion

Vikrant Massey lays ethnic fashion goals for men in 14k bandi,cream kurta set

Men take fashion cues as Haseen Dilruba star Vikrant Massey flaunts his effortlessly dapper style at Jio Mami Film Festival Panel in an elegant off-white kurta and trousers teamed with blue floral prints bandi from Anita Dongre and Christian Louboutin footwear
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Vikrant Massey lays ethnic fashion goals for men in 14k bandi, cream kurta-trousers(Instagram/sabinahalder)

Men looking for a break from the regular daily outfits and in a quest of out of the box and yet sophisticated style need to search no further as Haseen Dilruba star Vikrant Massey is here to sort your fashion woes. While a regular men's kurta with a traditional print is in vogue this season, Vikrant laid fashion goals as he flaunted his effortlessly dapper style at Jio Mami Film Festival Panel in an elegant off-white kurta and a pair of cream trousers teamed with a floral print bandi.

The pictures surfacing from the event are enough to raise the bar of ethnic style goals for men this summer. Putting the fashion police on immediate alert while fans took cues to slay at the next traditional outing, the pictures feature Vikrant donning a plain cream-coloured silk kurta which he wore with sleeves rolled up and paired with similar coloured trousers.

To frame the style around traditions with a contemporary accent, Vikrant layered the simple look with an elegant bandi that sported blue floral prints and booti detailing all over. The bandi came with a breast pocket and two at the bottom while sealing a sophisticated aesthetic.

Accessorising his look with a pair of reading glasses, Vikrant completed his attire with a pair of blue footwear from Christian Louboutin. Striking a chic pose in the backdrop of an exotic seaside location lined with palm trees, Vikrant showed how to look classy and stylish while embracing the cultural side.

The blue floral print bandi that Vikrant donned is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The bandi originally costs 13,900 on the designer website.

Vikrant Massey's bandi from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

Vikrant Massey was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer Sabina Halder.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vikrant massey ethnic fashion ethnic fashion style trends bandi cream kurta kurta set kurta pajama haseen dilruba dapper jio mami mumbai film festival trousers floral prints floral prints anita dongre christian louboutin bollywood mumbai
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP