From anti-stress treatments and DIY beauty tricks to skinimalism and K-beauty secrets, 2022 has been a year full of new skincare trends and experiments that took the markets by storm but as consistent innovation and satisfying consumer demands are ruling the skincare space, we are all getting set to see a new spur of skincare trends this new year. 2023 will bring a different skincare approach with more diverse knowledge and dynamic trends in beauty and skincare while taking forward the legacy of ‘Skinification’ of beauty.

As you prep up for Valentine's Day, take a glance at skin's future and get ready for the top skincare trends of 2023 roundup. Want a glow up on Valentine's Day? Here are 7 skincare trends dominating 2023, as revealed by Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President of Product Development at SUGAR Cosmetics and Santhosh Viren Vijayan, Brand/Business Manager at Quench Botanics:

1. Microbiome Skincare

The skincare world’s focus on advocating a healthy skin microbiome continues this year too but what is microbiome skincare, the new skincare trend of 2023? Microbiomes are basically a group of microorganisms that are already present in the skin working for the skin.

Biome-based skincare helps in flourishing the good bacteria and preventing bad bacteria from taking over. Microbiome skincare consists of probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics that support your skin’s immunity to perform at its best ability. This year skin will focus more on rewilding with pH-balancing formulas, bacteria-boosting ingredients and skincare products that create a barrier to protect the skin against harmful radicals.

2. A “Skin Kindness” Approach

The biggest skincare industry trend that has always been in the spotlight and will be in future is—skin kindness. Raise your hands if you’ve tried triple cleansing with exfoliating scrubs, peel-off masks to tackle common gripes of hyperpigmentation but end up with breakouts and some irritation. The upcoming skincare trend of 2023 is all about using less aggressive and more nurturing skincare products and ingredients and aligning more towards skin barrier health. This year, reduce the complexity of your skincare routine and avoid using heavy products that may be feckless at times. Instead, show your skin some kindness.

3. Fermented Skincare

Although fermented skincare products aren’t new in the beauty industry, no doubt they'll be the biggest Korean skincare trend of 2023. A number of brands are focusing on products that harness the goodness of fermented ingredients to create skin-boosting barriers and a healthy microbiome system. This process improves the efficacy of active ingredients blended together in a formula. While the process of fermentation is quite old, it’s hitting the streets of mainstream skincare with ultimate benefits and more potent fermented ingredients.

4. Indulge In Antioxidant-Rich Skincare

You’ve probably heard of free-radicals – the bad guys. They are little particles that can wreak havoc on your skin. They break down collagen and elastin, making skin sag and wrinkle. With rising awareness about these repercussions of free-radicals and sun damage, vitamin C and E have become popular antioxidant skincare ingredients – and here to stay! Moreover, apart from being touted as the best anti-aging ingredient, vitamin C boosts collagen production, prevents premature aging and protects against environmental stressors

5. Micro-treatments

Microdosing was a huge skincare trend in 2022, which basically, consisted of using small amounts of actives to prevent irritation and redness. Similarly, this year, micro-treatments will take up the headlines with their mini facials and quick-fix tips. The 2023 moto is definitely ‘use less but the best’. Incorporating budget-friendly skincare treatments, including facial tools and mini spot treatments based on your skin type and concern is now in for 2023.

6. Multi-use and Multitasking Products

Now, more than sheet masks and single use products, this new year consumers will move more towards gel masks and clay masks that they can use over and over again instead of use and throw ones. Also, there will be a rise in products which holds the benefit of two skincare regime steps in one or three skincare regime steps in one bottle that combines oil cleanse and water-based cleansing in just one step.

7. Waterless Beauty

Water is the most common ingredient found in most skincare products, but the upcoming skincare trends of 2023 let us switch to waterless beauty. Disclaimer, water itself isn’t a harmful ingredient, but to ensure the efficacy of the products, brands are ruling out water from their formulations. With almost no preservatives, the waterless products avoid the breeding of germs and enable more effective and full-force results. Keeping the eco-conscious mindset and the impacts of water shortage, this trend will be huge in 2023. From cleansing balms and powder cleansers to pressed serums and concentrated oils, the improved potency of waterless skincare comes in a diverse variety.

