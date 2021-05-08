Nora Fatehi shows how easily she goes from casual wear to evening elan in new video

Nora Fatehi is giving the ultimate statement-making sartorial inspiration this season. From monotone bodycon dresses to shimmery fierce co-ord outfits, there is nothing that Nora is not slaying in. The actor who recently shot for a dance reality show made us swoon with her outfit choices and her latest one will make your jaws hit the floor.

The look that we are talking about is a bold power suit made by the designer Naeem Khan. The outfit is a perfect combination of boardroom aesthetic and evening elegance. The actor wore a spaghetti strap black leather bustier and flaunted her washboard abs. Over it, the Bharat actor opted to wear a silver shimmery blazer that featured intricate sequinned work and a lapel collar. She teamed it with a pair of matching pants that had similar work on them.

The 29-year-old styled this look with a pair of strappy heels which were from the shelves of the high-end designer Christian Louboutin. Nora even kept her accessories simple for the day and was seen wearing a pair of sunnies and carrying a mini top handle Chanel bag. The actor added some more oomph to the ensemble with her wet hair look and her glam consisted of subtle shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-clad eyelashes, slightly blushed cheeks with a nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. She shared a fun video of her dressing up with the caption, "Stop, Format it (sic)."

We are in love with this outfit. Check out some of the other looks that the actor has looked absolutely mesmerising in:

On the professional front, Nora is currently working on her upcoming projects which include Satyameva Jayate 2. The film that stars John Abraham will have Nora making a special appearance. She is also working on the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

