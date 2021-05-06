Nora Fatehi is as glam as it gets in bodycon blue evening dress with a bold red lip

Evening dresses and Nora Fatehi are a match made in heaven. The actor has lately been slaying in so many monochrome bodycon outfits and inspiring her fans to upgrade their wardrobes while adding a touch of oomph to their looks. Even though we are not heading out anywhere any time soon, we are surely bookmarking the Bharat actor's latest outfit for future purposes.

For a recent shoot, Nora donned a blue sequinned evening dress that had a figure-flaunting silhouette. The attire that was from the spring 2021 collection of the designer Naeem Khan, looked absolutely breathtaking on the actor. The full-sleeved floor-sweeping number also imparted a fierce vibe with the shoulder pads and was adorned with a slit at the back. The 29-year-old styled her high-neck dress with pair of silver shimmery peep-toe heels.

To accessorise the sheer dress, Nora went with a pair of statement-making diamond earrings which added elan to her ensemble. Her glam for the night consisted of a bold red lip which was teamed with a subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, slightly blushed cheeks and lots of highlighter. The actor shared a few images from the shoot on her Instagram with the caption, "I don't wanna keep you up But show me, can you keep it up? 'Cause then I'll have to keep you up Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy (sic)."

Check out some of her other looks that the actor has rocked lately and left us speechless:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 release Street Dancer 3D in which she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Her upcoming projects include Satyameva Jayate 2 in which she will be making a special appearance and the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India opposite Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

