Nora Fatehi mimics Jennifer Lopez in Alex Perry’s body-hugging orange midi

Fans can’t keep calm and we don’t blame them as Nora Fatehi flooded the Internet with her sizzling hot glamorous pictures in Alex Perry’s body-hugging orange midi dress which brings back stark reminders of Hollywood star Jennifer Lopes’ look from 2019. Setting the Internet on fire with her “so spicy” pictures from Dance Deewane 3 sets, Nora flaunted hourglass figure in the one-shoulder midi dress which reminds one of Jennifer Lopez’ style during Hustlers promotional tour in 2019.

Taking to her social media handle, Nora shared a slew of pictures recently which feature her redefining the hotness quotient in the bright orange dress. Pulling out all the fashion stops, the dress came with one long sleeve and featured a one-shoulder style with an exaggerated bow-accent perched on the shoulder which really packed a punch.

Exuding '80s vibes, Nora pulled back her wavy tresses into a high-ponytail hairstyle. Accessorising her look with a pair of earrings and few finger rings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave, Nora added inches to her statuesque frame with a pair of contrasting white Christian Louboutin heels.

Wearing a dab of nude orange lipstick, Nora opted for dewy makeup that included highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes with black eyeliner streaks, bronze eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Nora captioned the pictures, “I know what I came to do And that ain't gonna change..So go ahead and talk your talk 'Cause I won't take the bait (sic).”

Back in September 2019, JLo too had donned the ensemble first as she headed into the studios in Manhattan for an appearance on The View in New York. Keeping her tresses short and straight past her shoulders, JLo let the dress do the maximum talking and teamed it with a pair of plastic heels and accessorised the look with a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses and an orange purse by her side.

The bright orange midi dress worn by the divas is credited to Australian fashion designer Alexandros Pertsinidis, known professionally as Alex Perry’s eponymous label that boasts of collections of gowns, dresses, corsets and various fashion garments made with minimalist to the show-stopping princesses in mind. Nora Fatehi was styled by stylist and consultant Shaleena Nathani.

