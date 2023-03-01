What is a vampire facial? Beauty and skincare experts answer

Vampire Facial is also known as PRP facial as in this PRP or platelet rich plasma is primarily active. It is a cosmetic procedure that involves extracting blood from the patient, processing it to isolate the plasma and then injecting the plasma back into the patient's skin to promote cell growth and rejuvenation.

PRP is plasma with platelets concentration up to 4 to 5 times of normal concentration and it is made by centrifuging Blood at high RPM which separates RBCs, platelet rich plasma and platelets poor plasma. According to beauty and skincare experts, this platelets rich plasma is then separated where PRP is very rich in growth factors which when incorporated in skin, increases collagen production and reduces age related skin changes thus taking years away from your face skin and it also works on old acne and injury scars by building collagen thus resurfacing the skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jyotirmay Bharti, Founder of Square Roots Clinic in Gurugram, explained, “PRP therapy works by using the growth factors present in the plasma to stimulate collagen and elastin production, which can improve the texture and tone of the skin. During the procedure, a small amount of blood is drawn from the patient, and the plasma is separated from the rest of the blood components through a process called centrifugation. The PRP is then injected into the patient's skin using micro-needling or other methods.”

Dermatologist Dr Anupama Bisaria elaborated, “Blood is drawn from your arm for PRP and a numbing cream is applied on the face. It takes around 30 to 45 minutes to process your blood. Then after thorough cleaning of the face PRP is incorporated in the skin with the help of microneedling using a small instrument and disposable tips. Due to prior numbing the procedure is very comfortable. Post procedure there’s mild redness which goes away in 24 hours. After 24 hours you can start putting on makeup.”

She added, “There’s no other side effects of this procedure and results start becoming apparent after 4 to 6 weeks of treatment. It should be repeated every 2 to 3 months to maintain and improve the results and other measures like sunscreen should be strictly followed.”

Answering whether is it safe, Dr Jyotirmay Bharti said, “PRP therapy is generally considered safe, as the procedure uses the patient's own blood, minimizing the risk of allergic reactions or infections. However, as with any medical procedure, there are some potential risks, and patients should consult with a qualified healthcare professional before undergoing the treatment. In conclusion, vampire facials may offer some benefits in terms of improving skin texture and tone. Still, it's crucial to understand the procedure's potential risks and consult with a qualified healthcare professional before deciding whether to undergo PRP therapy.”