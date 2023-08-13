What Priyanka Chopra wore to the Jonas Brothers concert to support Nick Jonas: Watch all videos inside

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the Jonas Brothers concert at the Yankee Stadium in New York to support her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Priyanka attended the show with Sophie Turner, the Jonas family, and their friends. Several videos and pictures from the concert made it to social media. A few showed the glamorous ensemble Priyanka wore to cheer for Nick. Scroll through to see all the videos.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka Chopra has a blast at the Jonas Brothers concert. (Instagram)

On Sunday, pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra at the Jonas Brothers concert made it to social media. The videos show Priyanka arriving at the concert with her and Nick's family and friends. A few other clips showed her greetings fans, getting emotional after watching Nick sing on stage, enjoying the show, and more. Keep scrolling to check out Priyanka's concert fit and steal some styling tips from her to build your wardrobe for the next concert you attend.

What Priyanka Chopra wore to the Jonas Brothers concert?

Priyanka wore a bralette featuring a silver and black check box pattern, shimmering sequins, noodle straps, a midriff-baring cropped hem, a fitted silhouette, and a wide square neckline. She matched the top with a black-coloured maxi skirt featuring a mid-rise waistline and a figure-hugging silhouette. A cropped black jacket with an open front, full-length puffed sleeves, raised collars, and a relaxed fitting completed the concert fit.

Priyanka accessorised her ensemble with a dainty necklace, matching drop earrings, layered bracelets, statement rings, and black chunky slip-on sandals. Lastly, she chose side-parted open wavy locks, plum-coloured lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, pictures of Nick and Priyanka leaving for the Yankee stadium made it online today. It showed the couple getting inside their car with their daughter, Malti. The photos garnered love from their fans.