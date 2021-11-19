What Shraddha Arya wore for her reception and wedding: All pics from the grand festivities 

Television actor Shraddha Arya is married. The star tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in Delhi earlier this week. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding festivities attended by close friends and family members. While the Kundali Bhagya actor got married on Tuesday, she hosted a grand wedding reception last night with her husband. The pictures from the celebrations are creating quite a stir online. Here's a look at all the beautiful moments from the ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

THE RECEPTION

For the reception last night, Shraddha looked elegant as a new bride in a smoky grey saree and full-sleeved blouse. The six yards came decorated in intricate powder blue floral embroidery all over the drape. Her backless choli also featured similar details with sequinned embellishments and a back dori. Side parted open tresses styled in soft curls, pink lip shade, glowing skin, and a dainty bindi completed the glam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul looked dapper in a tailored navy notch-lapel blazer, matching pants, a crisp white shirt, and a blue polka dot tie. The couple made heads turn with their royal look on their special day.

THE WEDDING LEHENGA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha went the traditional route for her wedding ceremony by wearing a beauteous red lehenga set. It came heavily designed with gold sequinned embellishments that gave it a regal touch. Her wedding ensemble included a half-sleeved choli featuring golden threadwork and sequinned embroidery with crimson beads attached to the hemline.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal wrap their arms around each other at wedding reception

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor teamed the blouse with a lehenga set featuring intricate thread work, sequinned embroidery, and a beige patti border. A zari dupatta with matching embroidery, vintage heavy necklaces, sleek nath, matching earrings, and a mang tika. Hair tied in a centre-parted bun, red lip shade, bold eye make-up, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha's husband Rahul complemented his wife in an all-white embroidered sherwani set featuring a bandhgala full sleeve kurta and churidar pants. An orange ruched dupatta, pagdi and gold mojaris rounded off his ensemble.

THE HALDI AND MEHENDI LOOK

For the Haldi ceremony, Shraddha chose a bright orange lehenga set perfect for day wedding festivities. She wore a sleeveless, plunging neck blouse featuring gold patti lace, pink embroidery, and ruffled hem. A matching lehenga decorated with similar embroidery, a ruffled dupatta, and floral jewellery elevated Shraddha's Haldi look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As for the Mehendi, Shraddha wore a purple, green and yellow embroidered lehenga with pearl and a stone-adorned jewellery set. She looked lovely in the intricately-designed attire.

You should definitely take styling tips from the Kundali Bhagya actor's wedding trousseau if you are tying the knot soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter