What Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad wore for their wedding reception. All pics inside

Actor Swara Bhasker and her politician husband, Fahad Ahmad, hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday. The ceremony saw many high-profile guests in attendance, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan, and Shashi Tharoor. Pictures and videos from the celebrations made it online, giving glimpses of the couple's grand party. Swara and Fahad chose outfits by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their reception. Keep scrolling to find out what they wore.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding reception. (Instagram)

What Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad wore to their reception

Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad had a court marriage on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. Recently, the couple also hosted several wedding ceremonies, including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, attended by their loved ones. On Thursday night, they hosted a grand reception party and wore colourful ensembles by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. While Swara donned a heavily-embroidered lehenga, Fahad chose a sherwani set. She even shared pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Presenting Mr and Mrs. #SwaadAnusaar." See the post below.

Swara's lehenga set features a sleeveless choli, lehenga skirt and dupatta. While the silk choli in rani pink shade features a wide U neckline, cropped hem and a fitted bust, the lehenga comes with a high-rise waist, intricate gold taar embroidery, colourful patchwork, sequin embellishments, gota borders, and an A-line layered ghera.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding reception. (Instagram)

Swara styled the lehenga and choli with a matching dupatta featuring gota patti borders, gold embellishments, and intricate taar work. She accessorised the ensemble with a Kundan and pearl choker necklace, matching jhumkis, mang tika, ornate bracelets, a single-thread mangalsutra, and a statement gold emerald ring.

In the end, Swara chose centre-parted open tresses, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, bronzer, dewy base, feathered brows, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.