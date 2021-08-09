When Kiara Advani wore Janhvi Kapoor's 7k lilac airport dress for Shershaah promotions

Shershaah actor Kiara Advani's wardrobe is full of eccentric style statements that make us want to steal every piece from her repertoire. The diva has given us some incredible style moments throughout the promotion of her film Shershaah, with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. However, one recent look of Kiara dressed in a lilac wrap dress reminded of a similar ensemble that Janhvi Kapoor donned for her airport outing. Read on to know more.

Kiara's make-up artist took to Instagram recently to post several pictures of the star wearing a comfortably stunning lilac shirt dress with a thigh-high slit. The actor wore the ensemble for Shershaah promotions. The same outfit was worn by Janhvi earlier.

While Kiara chose a comfy chic aesthetic to style the dress, fit for a fancy late-night dinner, Janhvi turned the same ensemble into a travel-friendly look. The two divas gave us different ways to style the dress, and we are taking notes for the future.

Janhvi Kapoor in the lilac dress. (Varinder Chawla)

Kiara wore the collared dress, featuring billowy sleeves and a plunging neckline, with a middle-parted sleek ponytail. The wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit elevated the glamorous aesthetic of her look.

The Kabir Singh accessorised the attire with voguish and dainty gold bangles, rings, and a layered gold necklace with a 'K' initial pendant.

Kiara completed her flawless look by adding an extra oomph factor with her make-up. She chose nude lips, blushed cheeks, on-fleek eyebrows, and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Next, we have Janhvi, who wore the lavender wrap dress for her travel. To keep the vibe fun and trendy, the Dhadak actor ditched any accessories with the outfit and picked a pair of black sneakers to add a sporty touch.

Janhvi Kapoor at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi completed the look with a matching face mask, messy half-tied hairdo and a black-and-white Goyard tote bag.

Keen on including this attire, fit for running errands or attending a party, in your wardrobe? We have the price details for you. The dress is from Since 1988 and is available for ₹7,200.

The price of the lilac dress. (since1988.in)

Both Janhvi and Kiara chose polar opposite ways to style these ensembles. Which look do you like the most?

