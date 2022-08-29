Who is Divita Rai? Find out cool facts about the new Miss Diva Universe 2022

Miss Diva Universe 2022: Karnataka's Divita Rai became the Miss Diva Universe 2022 in a star-studded event last night. The reigning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned Divita as her successor in an emotional moment. The 23-year-old will represent India at the 71st Miss Universe 2022 pageant, where Harnaaz Sandhu will crown the next Miss Universe winner. While Divita won the coveted title, Pragnya Ayyagari of Telangana won the LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2022 crown, and Ojasvi Sharma became the Miss Popular Choice 2022. Additionally, Miss Supranational Asia 2022 Ritika Khatnani crowned Pragnya.

All you need to know about Divita Rai

Divita Rai is from Mumbai and was born in Mangalore. The 23-year-old studied at the Sir JJ College of Architecture, Mumbai. She is an architect and model by profession and finds an interest in activities like badminton, basketball, painting, listening to music and reading. Additionally, she also participated in the Miss Diva Universe pageant in 2021, where Harnaaz Sandhu became the winner. She was the Miss Diva 2nd Runner up last year. (Also Read: Divita Rai becomes Miss Diva Universe 2022, Harnaaz Sandhu crowns her successor)

According to an interview with Times Entertainment, Divita describes her personality as adaptive because while growing up, she had to change six schools, travel and live across several cities within the country. Her motto in life is to not "fear change, embrace life, and live each moment to its fullest."

The Miss Diva Universe 2022 wants to make education accessible to all, and her inspiration comes from her father. "My father harnessed its [education] power to break out of his financial circumstance and empower himself to earn and provide for his family," she told the publication.

In the end, Divita Rai finds her inspiration in Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen because of "her strength, conviction in her abilities, and warmth that she exudes." Additionally, she wants to be born as Frida Kahlo if given a chance to experience her state of mind.