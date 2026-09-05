Who is Nikita Porwal? Meet India’s Miss World 2026 contestant from Madhya Pradesh

The Miss World 2026 finale takes place today, September 5, and India is being represented at the international beauty pageant by Nikita Porwal. The actor-model has made it through a series of cultural showcases and challenges to reach the finale that airs live on JioHotstar at 5:30 pm IST from Nha Trang, Vietnam.

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But who is Nikita Porwal? Here is everything you need to know about the diva before the winner is announced.

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Who is Nikita Porwal?

Nikita Porwal was born and brought up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School before pursuing her graduation at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

After graduating, her interest in the performing arts led her to seek a career in theatre and television. She became a television anchor as well as performed in more than 60 plays on stage. She has also expressed interest in feature films and wishes to collaborate with directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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{{^usCountry}} Her modelling career progressed alongside it, with Nikita winning the Femina Miss India crown in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her modelling career progressed alongside it, with Nikita winning the Femina Miss India crown in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Nikita’s Miss World journey has also extended beyond the usual ramp walks associated with a beauty pageant. The host organisation has focused on their initiative, Beauty With a Purpose, for the pageant. As part of the initiative, contestants have presented projects addressing issues within their communities.

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For her project, MAATI, Nikita has worked with tribal women and children on areas including education, healthcare, nutrition, hygiene, clean drinking water, and economic opportunities.

Nikita Porwal’s competition in Miss World 2026

The 75th Anniversary edition of Miss World featured 111 contestants from around the world, who competed against each other in a series of challenges held across Thailand beginning August 9.

Apart from Nikita Porwal, the contestants who have made it to the finale of Miss World 2026 include Olivija Sponowski of Australia, Samanjar Sayeed of Bangladesh, Gabriela Botelho of Brazil, Indira Ampiot of France, Audrey Bianca Callista of Indonesia, Yui Kawana of Japan, Tanusia Chetty of Malaysia, Luna Luitel of Nepal, Asia-Rose Simpson of the Philippines, and Grace Richardson of England.

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The winner will be crowned at the conclusion of the event by Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, Miss World 2025.