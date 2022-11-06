Winter essentials: 5 trendiest clothes men must have in their winter wardrobe

Winter season is here and it's a great time of year to dress up in cosy and warm sweatshirts, hoodies, and wonderfully soft sweaters. Winter has unique magic, the chills excite you, foggy mornings, enchanting evenings, and starry nights are perfect. To stay warm and appear absolutely attractive while preparing for the weather, there are a few products that are a must. It's time to stock your closet with versatile staples that can be paired to create stylish, cosy, and useful outfits as winter approaches. Here is a list of the trendiest winter clothes of 2022 that you must have in your winter wardrobe. (Also read: Men's fashion: 6 bottoms men must have in their wardrobe )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aman Aggarwal, Men's fashion stylist and influencer, suggested winter clothes that are in trend this season and that men must have in their wardrobe.

Leather jacket

One of the most adaptable items of apparel that any man should own is a leather jacket. (Unsplash)

One of the most adaptable items of apparel that any man should own is a leather jacket. You may wear them in a variety of ways and with nearly anything. If the weather gets chilly, wrap up in a hoodie or roll-neck or keep it casual with a t-shirt underneath. Anyone looks great in this timeless and traditional style.

2. Turtleneck

Turtlenecks are softer and more flexible than dress shirts, making them more comfortable while maintaining a polished appearance. (Unsplash)

Turtlenecks are softer and more flexible than dress shirts, making them more comfortable while maintaining a polished appearance. Although they have a casual look, they can appear a little formal. They are therefore a wonderful choice for the man who wishes to project a stylish but laid-back appearance.

3. Denim jacket

These look great and are comfortable to wear on a cold outing. Jeans and jackets made of denim both look fantastic. (Unsplash)

These look great and are comfortable to wear on a cold outing. Jeans and jackets made of denim both look fantastic. The jacket looks nice layered over plain T-shirts. Adaptable and timeless, this outerwear makes a great layer to finish off an outfit.

4. Trench coat

Choose the timeless trench coat for the ultimate tailored style. (istockphoto)

Choose the timeless trench coat for the ultimate tailored style. When it's pouring outdoors, this layer will keep you warm and dry and will perfectly complement a fashionable ensemble. These designs come in a variety of neutral tones, making it simple to match them with essential items like a roll neck or button-down shirt.

5. Oversized hoodies

The giant sweatshirt hoodie makes your legs look longer. A cool hip-hop style will be accessible to you. (Unsplash)

The giant sweatshirt hoodie makes your legs look longer. A cool hip-hop style will be accessible to you. The flexibility of movement and increased air circulation that the hoodie provides is its most obvious advantages. An oversized hoodie will keep you warm while making you appear chic.

