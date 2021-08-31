Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / With love, from Indian craftsmen
fashion

With love, from Indian craftsmen

The past week was brimming with shows boosted by the unstoppable savoir faire of designers, gave couture a new meaning post the pandemic as the India Couture Week 2021 organised by the Fashion Designer Council of India in association with Hindustan Times comes to an end on Sunday
By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Rahul Mishra’s collection titled, Kam-Kẖāb

The past week was brimming with shows boosted by the unstoppable savoir faire of designers, gave couture a new meaning post the pandemic as the India Couture Week 2021 organised by the Fashion Designer Council of India in association with Hindustan Times comes to an end on Sunday. The spectacle drew to a close with couturier Rahul Mishra’s collection that sparked emotions and artistry.

Just a few hours before the show, couturier Rahul Mishra told us, “I’m enjoying smaller details; a film should spark an emotion which is what we are trying to do with this film. I will not call it a collection, it is a state of being – what we have gone through, what we have become, a conclusion of sorts.” Hence why there was such a piqued interest in attending the show online.

The collection titled, kam-ḵẖāb - ‘Kam’ translates to ‘less’ and ‘khaab’refers to a ‘nap’—‘Kamkhab’ - is a sequence of dreams woven together as per the designer. Filmed in a century old haveli that opened after, over eight decades of being shut, imbibed the old-world charm as his masterpieces sewing in embroidery shine through, making a mark in the world of sustainable couture.

RELATED STORIES

The show, rightly said by the designer, was a story he wanted to tell. The film – an inclusive one – started with Jayati Bose, wearing a RM ensemble going back to her house- an old haveli- and reminiscing the past. With a strong screenplay, we saw models donning ensembles with delicate embroidery and exquisite fabrics twirling around. Etched to his concept of practical and weightlessness couture, the garments spelled grace, generational legacy and true craftsmanship.

Couturier Rahul Mishra’s collection Articulated with age-old techniques of hand embroidery- his signature style - the ensembles are weightless, despite the intricacy of details pushing forward the idea of modern day couture
Hand embroidery weaved in fabrics such as silk organza, georgette, crêpe and tissue along with Banarasi cutwork and Chanderi silk textiles, makes each piece a magnificent.
A modern touch to traditional silhouettes
Interplay of sheer and embroidery
A hint of sheen
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shraddha Kapoor in coral lehenga serves a regal look for the modern bride

JLo in Dolce & Gabbana jewelled bra top, floral cape and gold crown is a queen

Madhuri Dixit in embroidered pink sharara with sleeveless kurta weaves magic

Rubina Dilaik stuns internet in 2k bodycon dress, fans call her gorgeous
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP