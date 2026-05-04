Woman shares honest review of her $55 hair salon experience as ‘blonde American visiting India’

For many travellers, navigating beauty standards and hair care in a foreign climate can be a daunting task. For US-based content creator Monique, a trip to India turned into an unexpected lesson in luxury and hair care when she documented her experience at a local salon for her Instagram followers. Also read | How to keep your hair healthy in the heat: Expert shares pro tips on battling frizz, sun damage, and humidity

'I had no idea how to take care of my hair in India'

During her trip to India, Monique experienced an enriching hair care session; the comprehensive treatment included deep conditioning and a haircut. (Instagram/ blisswithmonique_)

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In a March 19 video, Monique — who described herself as a 'blonde American visiting India' — gave a candid look at her three-hour hair journey that cost her $55 (approximately ₹5,220). Monique admitted that the Indian weather had taken a toll on her hair, leaving it feeling 'dry and brittle'.

Fearing for the health of her long locks, she sought out Geetanjali Salon for what she hoped would be a quick fix. What she received instead was what she dubbed her 'soft girl era' moment. "I had no idea how to take care of my hair in India, and I desperately needed some advice," Monique shared in the video. "This was not just a hair appointment. It was an experience," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} She explained in her caption, "The weather here in India had my hair feeling so dry and brittle, and honestly, I was scared it was going to ruin the hair I worked so hard to grow. So I decided to visit Geetanjali Salon for a full reset, deep conditioning, consultation, and a fresh cut. Wow… this was not just a hair appointment. It was an experience." The salon experience {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She explained in her caption, "The weather here in India had my hair feeling so dry and brittle, and honestly, I was scared it was going to ruin the hair I worked so hard to grow. So I decided to visit Geetanjali Salon for a full reset, deep conditioning, consultation, and a fresh cut. Wow… this was not just a hair appointment. It was an experience." The salon experience {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video highlighted a level of service that Monique described as 'elevated' and "pure care." The process included a detailed consultation: stylists identified her hair as brittle and breaking, and recommended a moisture-rich plan. It was followed by deep conditioning: a multi-step treatment involving specialised oils and products. While the products worked, Monique was treated to a tea break with snacks, followed by an intensive scalp and face massage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video highlighted a level of service that Monique described as 'elevated' and "pure care." The process included a detailed consultation: stylists identified her hair as brittle and breaking, and recommended a moisture-rich plan. It was followed by deep conditioning: a multi-step treatment involving specialised oils and products. While the products worked, Monique was treated to a tea break with snacks, followed by an intensive scalp and face massage. {{/usCountry}}

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The creator praised the 'unmatched' precision of the stylist’s scissors during the haircut and the 'epic' final blowout. "The precision of this haircut was absolutely amazing," Monique said, beaming at the camera in the video. "I would probably fly to India just for this experience," she added.

For many in the west, a three-hour session that includes a deep conditioning treatment, a haircut, a blowout, and a massage would easily run $200–$300. Monique’s total for the service — $55 —highlighted the high-quality professional services available in India at a fraction of US prices.

‘My hair feels softer, healthier, alive again’

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Beyond the physical transformation, she shared that the stylists provided her with a sustainable routine to maintain her hair while travelling: wash with cold water to preserve moisture, use deep conditioners regularly, avoid daily washing to prevent stripping natural oils.

Monique concluded her review with a glowing five-star rating, noting that the experience left her feeling more confident and 'alive again'. She wrote in her caption, "A little self-care moment I didn’t know I needed. My soft girl era... three hours of pure care, attention, and intention. From the products to the service, everything felt so elevated, as if they truly understood that beauty is a form of self-love. My hair feels softer, healthier, alive again, but more than that, I feel more confident. Sometimes the smallest acts of self-care create the biggest shifts."

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Her experience serves as a reminder to fellow travellers that sometimes the best way to connect with a new culture is through the universal language of a really good hair day.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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