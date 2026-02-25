Taking to Instagram on February 23, Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Aparajita Lamba claimed that there are two primary questions that one should ask before deciding on the best way to take care of their hair. They are:

Like every other part of the body, hair also requires specialised care to stay healthy. And with hairfall being an increasingly common problem, it is crucial to go about it in the right way.

Many consider hair an important part of their personality. It is cut and styled in various ways, and often subjected to various treatments beyond what is necessary to maintain health and hygiene.

There are four possible answer combinations to these questions, and the dermatologist explained what to do in each scenario.

Case 1: ‘No’ for both If an individual answers in the negative for both questions, they are most likely not dealing with pathological hairfall. Nevertheless, they can still seek better density, shine and overall hair quality. In that case, Dr Lamba suggested the following steps:

Add one growth serum once or twice a week: Ronagen Advance Serum or Follirich Hair Serum Exfoliate the scalp once a week: Saldan Shampoo or Salisia KT Shampoo Add 1 multivitamin for 2 months: Astymin M Forte or Kasmah Hair Fix Nutrition basics (non-negotiable): Spinach or Kale (three or four times per week) 1 spoon mixed seeds (pumpkin + flax + chia) daily Protein daily (Eggs/Tofu/Paneer/Soybean) Proper hydration Consistency in following the steps results in visible improvement in hair thickness and shine, shared the dermatologist.

Case 2: ‘Yes’ for first, ‘No’ for second If an individual responds positively to the first question and negatively to the second, they are likely experiencing telogen effluvium, observed Dr Lamba. This is temporary stress-induced shedding where hair fall is increased, but the hairline is preserved. The steps to take in the situation are as follows:

Get blood tests done: CBC Vitamin D Vitamin B12 Iron studies Correct deficiencies properly (don't ignore low-normal levels). Identify the trigger: Illness Post-delivery Crash dieting Emotional stress Thyroid imbalance Add growth support: Ronagen Advance Serum / Follirich Hair Serum (two to three times per week) Astymin M Forte / Kasmah Hair Fix (for two to three months) Ensure nutrition support: Increase iron-rich foods Add a Vitamin C source daily Take one to 1.2 grams of protein per kg of body weight Consume seeds + nuts daily This condition is reversible once the trigger is corrected, noted Dr Lamba.

Case 3: ‘No’ for first, ‘Yes’ for second If an individual responds positively only to the second question, they are likely to be experiencing androgenetic alopecia, or pattern hair loss. While the hairfall may not appear to be dramatic, the density of hair is gradually reducing and requires early action for recovery. According to Dr Lamba, the steps to take in this situation are as follows:

Start Minoxidil early: The dermatologist’s preferred option is Mintop Gold standard. It prolongs the growth phase and increases hair thickness. Be consistent: Minoxidil works only while you use it, highlighted Dr Lamba. Stopping reverses gains. Add growth support: Ronagen Advance Serum / Follirich Hair Serum Astymin M Forte / Kasmah Hair Fix Consider PRP or advanced therapies if progression is fast. Nutrition discipline: Follow a high-protein daily diet Omega-3 sources Iron + B12 optimisation Avoid crash dieting The earlier one starts, the better it is for long-term density, stated the dermatologist.

Case 4: ‘Yes’ for both The final possibility is responding positively to both questions. According to Dr Lamba, it is a very common combination, which generally means the individual is experiencing androgenetic alopecia with superimposed telogen effluvium. Steps to take in the situation are as follows:

Start Minoxidil (Mintop preferred) Get blood tests and correct deficiencies Add growth support: Ronagen Advance Serum / Follirich Hair Serum Astymin M Forte / Kasmah Hair Fix (for two to three months) Follow up regularly with dermatologist Strict nutrition routine, which includes: Daily protein Iron optimisation Seeds + greens No aggressive dieting “Hair growth is not about random oils,” shared Dr Lamba. “It is about correct diagnosis, internal correction and consistency (in care).” For healthy hair, it is better to identify the pattern, start treatment early, and stay disciplined.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.