Think it’s just a bad hair day? It could be hair thinning: 3 reasons why the shedding is happening

Are you noticing an alarming amount of hair shedding? Finding clumps of hair on your pillow, brush, or shower drain? You may also be seeing your hair density gradually drop, with volume falling flat despite using volumising products. If your hair suddenly feels thinner, limp and less full than before, don't be quick to brush it off as a bad hair day because of the greasy texture. Hair thinning can be traced back to multiple issues. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But it is important to understand when your hair needs actual medical intervention and when it just needs a quick fix with dry shampoo for a bad hair day. After all, not every day can be blamed on a bad hair day.

Identifying the cause is critical, so we spoke to Dr Shiv Singh Shekhawat, health expert at Traya Health, who spotlighted three reasons why hair thinning may occur. He stated that hair is one of the body’s earliest internal indicators when the body undergoes nutritional shifts, hormonal changes, illness, or lifestyle disruptions.

You may reach out for the haircare products that promise to treat hair fall, and they might offer temporary help. But if you want to address the problem at its root, you cannot rely on products alone.

Here are some of the reasons he listed out: