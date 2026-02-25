Goodbye, grey hair: 8 instant touch-up sticks and hair powder for flawless coverage

If dyeing your grey hair before any event feels like a task, instant touch-up sticks and powders are your time saviour. They are quick, mess-free solutions to cover greys in seconds without salon visits. Moreover, compared with your frequent salon visits, these instant touch-ups are much more pocket-friendly. Instant touch up sticks and powders to cover greys (Freepik)

These compact beauty lifesavers blend seamlessly with your natural hair colour, hide roots instantly, and wash out easily with shampoo. These compact touch-ups are travel-friendly and are easy to carry in your handbag.



Dermatologist Dr Richa Negi, Kaya Limited, tells HT ShopNow, “As these instant touch-ups and powders provide immediate cosmetic coverage and are applied directly on the scalp and hair, they can lead to an allergic reaction in certain people.” She mentions that itching, redness, sensitivity of the scalp or plugging of the follicles can also happen, especially in individuals with sensitive skin. She recommends consulting a dermatologist before trying these quick fixes. Moreover, she recommends adding vitamin B12, iron, and other supplements to prevent early hair greying.

“Less pronounced, more long-term solutions like hair treatments that are prescribed by medical professionals or less harsh professional colouring are typically healthier to the scalp”, she adds.

Difference between instant touch-up sticks and compact powders Touch-Up Sticks: The touch-up sticks or hair mascaras are creamy, precise, and perfect for targeting specific grey strands.

Hair Powders: The hair powders are lightweight, have a natural finish and are great for covering larger root areas and thinning spots.

So, in case you are looking to buy these compact marvels, here are the top 8 picks listed below:

How have we chosen the products We have curated this list based on customer reviews, ratings, price, and top-selling products on Amazon India in January 2025.

Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. All the products chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.

Price: All the products mentioned below are under ₹1,000, making the list affordable for each one of you.

Top-selling products of the previous month: All these products were sold like hot cakes in January, and therefore, they made it to our list.