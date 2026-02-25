Goodbye, grey hair: 8 instant touch-up sticks and hair powder for flawless coverage

TRUTH & HAIR I Tint With You Hair Mascara | The DIY Grey Root Touch Up | Instant Colour Stick | 24HR Grey Coverage | No Ammonia | No Peroxide | Infused with Mineral Iron Oxide & Aloe Vera for Scalp Hydration | Cruelty-Free Crayon Formulation (Black)View Details
If dyeing your grey hair before any event feels like a task, instant touch-up sticks and powders are your time saviour. They are quick, mess-free solutions to cover greys in seconds without salon visits. Moreover, compared with your frequent salon visits, these instant touch-ups are much more pocket-friendly.
These compact beauty lifesavers blend seamlessly with your natural hair colour, hide roots instantly, and wash out easily with shampoo. These compact touch-ups are travel-friendly and are easy to carry in your handbag.
Dermatologist Dr Richa Negi, Kaya Limited, tells HT ShopNow, “As these instant touch-ups and powders provide immediate cosmetic coverage and are applied directly on the scalp and hair, they can lead to an allergic reaction in certain people.” She mentions that itching, redness, sensitivity of the scalp or plugging of the follicles can also happen, especially in individuals with sensitive skin. She recommends consulting a dermatologist before trying these quick fixes. Moreover, she recommends adding vitamin B12, iron, and other supplements to prevent early hair greying.
“Less pronounced, more long-term solutions like hair treatments that are prescribed by medical professionals or less harsh professional colouring are typically healthier to the scalp”, she adds.
Difference between instant touch-up sticks and compact powders
Touch-Up Sticks: The touch-up sticks or hair mascaras are creamy, precise, and perfect for targeting specific grey strands.
Hair Powders: The hair powders are lightweight, have a natural finish and are great for covering larger root areas and thinning spots.
So, in case you are looking to buy these compact marvels, here are the top 8 picks listed below:
How have we chosen the products
We have curated this list based on customer reviews, ratings, price, and top-selling products on Amazon India in January 2025.
Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. All the products chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.
Price: All the products mentioned below are under ₹1,000, making the list affordable for each one of you.
Top-selling products of the previous month: All these products were sold like hot cakes in January, and therefore, they made it to our list.
Loading Suggestions...
Refresh your roots instantly with Paradyes Cover Up Powder Natural Black Instant Root Tint. This lightweight formula blends seamlessly to conceal greys and regrowth in seconds, delivering a natural black finish that lasts until your next wash. The compact design makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Customers love its smooth texture, easy application, and non-sticky feel. Many reviewers say it saves time between salon visits and provides excellent coverage without looking artificial or heavy.
Loading Suggestions...
Define, darken, and cover stray greys effortlessly with I Tint With You Hair Mascara. Its precision wand coats individual strands, making it ideal for targeted application along the hairline and parting. The quick-dry, smudge-resistant formula stays put until shampooed out. Customers praise its mess-free brush and travel-friendly size. Many users mention that it delivers natural-looking results and works perfectly for last-minute events or meetings without weighing hair down.
Loading Suggestions...
Achieve fuller-looking roots instantly with ThriveCo Root Touch-Up Powder. This finely milled powder blends smoothly to hide greys and sparse areas while absorbing excess oil for a fresh finish. The buildable formula matches natural tones and stays intact throughout the day. Customers appreciate its lightweight feel and long-lasting coverage. Reviews often highlight how it boosts confidence between hair color sessions and provides a salon-like touch-up at home.
Loading Suggestions...
Cover greys and thinning spots in seconds with RENEE Cover-Up Hair Powder. Its soft applicator ensures even distribution, helping you achieve a flawless, natural blend. The compact case fits easily into your handbag for quick fixes anytime. Customers frequently commend its rich pigmentation and smooth finish. Many reviews note that it doesn’t clump or flake and effectively enhances hair density while maintaining a lightweight texture.
Loading Suggestions...
Target stubborn greys precisely with Orgatre Quick Gray Hair Touch Up Stick. This creamy stick glides smoothly over strands, offering quick, mess-free coverage with a natural finish. Its twist-up design makes it convenient for travel and emergency touch-ups. Customers love how easily it blends and dries without stiffness. Several reviewers mention that it’s perfect for quick fixes before stepping out and provides reliable, temporary coverage.
Loading Suggestions...
Create the appearance of thicker, fuller hair instantly with THICK FIBER Root Touch Up & Hairline Powder. This multi-purpose formula conceals greys and fills thinning hairlines with natural-looking pigment that stays put all day. The compact kit includes a mirror for effortless application anywhere. Customers praise its impressive staying power and realistic finish. Many users report noticeable improvement in hairline definition and overall volume.
Loading Suggestions...
Blend away greys and root regrowth seamlessly with Bare Anatomy Instant Cover-Up Hair Powder. Its lightweight, finely textured powder adheres evenly to strands without buildup. The long-lasting formula resists smudging and washes out easily with shampoo. Customers appreciate its natural finish and quick application process. Reviews often highlight how it revives colored hair between appointments and provides instant confidence with minimal effort.
Loading Suggestions...
Restore uniform hair color instantly with Shahnaz Husain Instant Hair Touch-Up Plus. This easy-to-use formula camouflages grey strands and uneven roots while maintaining a soft, natural look. Designed for convenience, it offers quick results without salon visits. Customers admire its smooth blending and gentle formulation. Many reviews emphasise that it provides dependable, temporary coverage and works well for regular maintenance between hair colouring sessions.
Hair touch-up powders use pigmented, finely milled particles that adhere to hair strands and scalp, instantly concealing greys and sparse areas until the next shampoo.
Yes, most touch-up sticks are designed for temporary, frequent use. They coat the hair shaft without penetrating deeply, making them safe when used as directed.
Touch-up sticks and powders typically last until your next hair wash. Many formulas are sweat-resistant and smudge-resistant for all-day wear.
Yes, powders especially help create the appearance of thicker hair by filling in sparse spots and hairlines.
When applied properly, most formulas do not stain. Allow the product to set before touching your hair to prevent transfer.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.