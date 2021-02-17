IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid
Each year over four weeks in February and March, thousands of fashion executives, celebrities, influencers and models hopscotch between the world’s style capitals to attend runway shows.(Unsplash)
Each year over four weeks in February and March, thousands of fashion executives, celebrities, influencers and models hopscotch between the world’s style capitals to attend runway shows.(Unsplash)
fashion

World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid

The pandemic has choked the flow of spending during now-virtual fashion weeks in New York, Paris, Milan and London.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:47 AM IST

Each year over four weeks in February and March, thousands of fashion executives, celebrities, influencers and models hopscotch between the world’s style capitals to attend runway shows. Attached to them is a multimillion-dollar economy that pumps both investment and tourist spending into New York, London, Paris and Milan.

For the second season in a row, all of that has been erased by the pandemic. Almost all shows will be virtual, as they were last September. The luxury hotels normally packed with fashion’s finest will be near empty, local clubs and venues won’t be welcoming many for nightly parties, museum and art exhibitions will be ghost towns and high-end boutiques will miss out on the cash that flows from a flood of shoppers willing to shell out thousands for a dress or handbag.

All told, the four cities could miss out on more than $600 million in economic activity this season, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Here’s a look at what it’s like on the ground in the world’s four prime fashion hubs as the industry braces for a second lost season:

New York

Not long after last February’s shows ended, New York City became the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, leaving tens of thousands dead. A late-year resurgence in the Northeastern U.S. led to renewed restrictions on business in Gotham, though infection rates have recently started to decline again. Nevertheless, New York’s fashion week, which began this past weekend, is being held virtually.

More than 100 events are on the calendar, from panels to presentations on live-streams and a few runway shows that actually include physical elements. Mainstays like Rebecca Minkoff and Jason Wu will take part as usual, and more than a dozen young designers will be spotlighted by the Black In Fashion Council. 

The Council of Fashion Designers of America said it expects business this spring to be tougher than last fall. “This season, even more than last, will be a great challenge for all of us as the world grapples with an increasingly devastating pandemic and economic downturn,” Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, wrote in a letter to the industry.

New York’s fashion week usually generates hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue, surpassing that of the U.S. Open tennis tournament the city also hosts each year, according to the state legislature’s Joint Economic Committee. During normal times, they attract 150,000 attendees who fill Manhattan’s hotels, light up the night life and spend lots and lots of money.

London

It’s been a mixed start of the year for London, with a more easily transmitted virus variant forcing a third lockdown while the vaccine rollout raises hopes that another catastrophic surge can be avoided. The British Fashion Council is holding a digital-only event starting Feb. 19 that will showcase both women and menswear by 95 designers—with names including Victoria Beckham. 

London’s fashion week usually brings in more than £269 million ($374 million) for the city, according to FashionUnited’s Business Intelligence. Oxford Economics estimates 240,000 direct jobs representing more than one-quarter of the U.K. fashion industry’s workforce have been lost because of the pandemic. Including indirect jobs, the toll spikes to 350,000.

Back in 2011, nightclub owner Carlo Carello organized Roberto Cavalli’s fashion week party at the Battersea Power Station. He’s had to fire 80% of the staff at the Raffles club, an iconic venue in the posh Chelsea neighborhood. “We'd be heaving every night of the week, we’d normally have 2 or 3 fashion week parties on,” Carello said of pre-pandemic times. “A business like ours is being decimated.”

Making things worse is another malaise looming over the U.K. fashion industry: Brexit. Walpole, the organization representing luxury brands such as Burberry, said smaller fashion brands have stopped doing business with the European Union for the time being because “there’s an imperfect understanding” from country to country of duties that need to be charged, now that the U.K. is on its own.

Milan

When this year’s fashion shows begin in Milan on Feb. 23, they will be fully digital, apart from a few presentations where a limited number of buyers and media have been invited to watch, socially distanced. Opening night will be an Instagram live party with a DJ set instead of an in-person blowout in a city that suffered some of the pandemic’s worst loss of life last spring.

To keep the city involved—and to allow passersby to watch live shows by icons such as Armani, Prada, Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana—the Italian Fashion Chamber will put up big screens in strategic locations across central Milan.

“It will be a symbolic gesture,” said Carlo Capasa, the chamber’s chairman and chief executive officer. “A reminder for the people of Milan that fashion is still part of everybody’s life, resilient despite the Covid crisis, still able to incarnate the city’s values: creativity and efficiency.”

In past years, each of the four Milanese fashion weeks would bring in about 30 million euros in spending at places like hotels and restaurants. Capasa expects that income to be cut by at least 80%.

Paris

A year ago, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquiere set up his catwalk inside the Louvre, a monumental show that long-standing fashion filmmaker Loic Prigent described as “a swan song to Covid-free times.” Gone are the days when A-list celebrities would huddle in the front rows at the world’s the most visited museum. This time, the womenswear Paris Fashion Week will be an online affair. It kicks off on March 1.

The Institut Francais de La Mode estimates that Paris Fashion Weeks generated 450 million euros annually before the pandemic. While new estimates since the virus struck haven’t come out yet, the amount has predictably dropped, according to Pascal Morand, chairman of the Federation de La Haute Couture et de La Mode, which organizes the event.

Five of Paris’s 12 premier hotels, dubbed Palaces, are currently open, though with occupancy rates hovering between 5% and 15%, Christophe Laure, chairman of the UMIH Prestige hotel industry group said. During a normal pre-covid fashion week, all Palaces would be open with between 80% and 100% of their rooms booked. The situation “is pretty worrying,” Laure said.

Morand said Covid-19 has at least democratized access to the shows, thanks to their digital format—and the numbers show it. The Louis Vuitton’s fall menswear show by Virgil Abloh in January 2020 has been viewed just under 500,000 times on the brand’s YouTube page, whereas the 2021 show has already amassed more than double that amount.

Nevertheless, Morand looks forward to the day when traditional fashion shows return, since the digital experience “will never fully replace” the feeling of being there.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fashion capital
Close
Each year over four weeks in February and March, thousands of fashion executives, celebrities, influencers and models hopscotch between the world’s style capitals to attend runway shows.(Unsplash)
Each year over four weeks in February and March, thousands of fashion executives, celebrities, influencers and models hopscotch between the world’s style capitals to attend runway shows.(Unsplash)
fashion

World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The pandemic has choked the flow of spending during now-virtual fashion weeks in New York, Paris, Milan and London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Badgley Mischka eyes 'the return to wonderful' in glitzy fall line(Instagram/badgleymischka )
Badgley Mischka eyes 'the return to wonderful' in glitzy fall line(Instagram/badgleymischka )
fashion

Badgley Mischka's glitzy fall line is an ode to the old wonderful times

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka revealed their fall 2021 line at the New York Fashion Week on Tuesday. The glamorous collection 'return to wonderful' is for the time when fashionistas will be able to socialise freely again, just like the old times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one(Instagram/diamirzaofficial/ranveersingh)
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one(Instagram/diamirzaofficial/ranveersingh)
fashion

Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • Remember when Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious meme comparing her Diwali 2020 saree to a box of sweets? That Raw Mango saree is a rage once again as Dia Mirza opted for the same Banarasi six yards of elegance for her bridal look while tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini(Instagram/dishapatani)
fashion

Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • Disha Patani sets the Internet on fire with her sizzling hot pink bikini look and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration as we gear up to hit the pool in the summers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni(Instagram)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni(Instagram)
fashion

MS Dhoni looks dapper in kurta, matches with wife Sakshi's dazzling pink lehenga

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was spotted looking quite dapper on Monday with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni for a friend's wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
fashion

Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Lockdown cooking and casual clothing inspired designer Jason Wu's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which his models paraded live at New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi(Instagram / Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi(Instagram / Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi look stunning in first post-wedding appearance

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon got hitched to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra West.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After what we have been through in the past year, floral is one trend that brings happiness, says fashion designer Nikhita Tandon. (Photo: Instagram/erdem)
After what we have been through in the past year, floral is one trend that brings happiness, says fashion designer Nikhita Tandon. (Photo: Instagram/erdem)
fashion

Spring 2021: Flower power to rule the wardrobe

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Beat the gloom with stunning blooms this season. Well-fed and oversized, 3D, sparse - choose the type that suits your style
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli(Instagram/anushkasharma)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli(Instagram/anushkasharma)
fashion

Anushka Sharma's dreamy white maternity dress is worth 3,500, read that again

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma was spotted in some really beautiful, comfy and on-trend maternity dresses while the actor was expecting her daughter. Check out some of our favourites:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza at her wedding(Instagram/viralbhayani)
Dia Mirza at her wedding(Instagram/viralbhayani)
fashion

Dia Mirza makes for the most beautiful bride in red saree and dupatta, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:17 PM IST
  • For her private wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza donned a beautiful red saree and teamed it with statement gold jewellery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits(Instagram/ madhuridixitnene Verified)
Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits(Instagram/ madhuridixitnene Verified)
fashion

Polka dots to mirror work: Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit has started shooting for her show Dance Deewane and since then, she has been serving some funky ethnic looks that are perfect for every bridesmaid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday in red top and black shorts(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
Ananya Panday in red top and black shorts(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
fashion

Ananya Panday paints the town red in basic top and mini shorts, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • For her latest photo shoot, Ananya Panday dressed in a basic red top and mini shorts. The actor added a sexy twist to the outfit with her glam. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4k outfit(Instagram/lakshmilehr)
Kiara Advani in 4k outfit(Instagram/lakshmilehr)
fashion

Kiara Advani in 4k outfit makes strong case for all-white denim-on-denim look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • For a recent event, Kiara Advani stepped out in a white crop top which she teamed with a pair of white jeans and added a pop of colour to this stunning look with her accessories. We are taking notes from the fashionista.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tadashi Shoji picks sparkly metallics at virtual NY fashion week(Instagram/tadashishoji)
Tadashi Shoji picks sparkly metallics at virtual NY fashion week(Instagram/tadashishoji)
fashion

Tadashi Shoji goes for armor-inspired metallics at virtual NY Fashion Week show

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Tadashi Shoji showcased his autumn/winter 2021 designs on the first day of New York Fashion Week. His pieces were mainly bronze, dark brown, red, orange, steel and midnight blue coloured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model Varshita.Thatavarthi laments, “I feel calling a runway show a ‘special plus size show’ is demeaning. There’s nothing ‘special’ about it. I want to be known as a model and not as a plus-size model and want to be paid well.” (Photo: Instagram/SabyasachiOfficial)
Model Varshita.Thatavarthi laments, “I feel calling a runway show a ‘special plus size show’ is demeaning. There’s nothing ‘special’ about it. I want to be known as a model and not as a plus-size model and want to be paid well.” (Photo: Instagram/SabyasachiOfficial)
fashion

When will India create equal opportunities for curvy models?

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Over the last few months, magazines and brand campaigns have set a new precedent for body positivity but a lot more needs to be done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP