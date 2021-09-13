Yami Gautam in strapless gown aces the thigh-high slit for new shoot, see pics

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has been serving looks after looks ever since she began promoting her recently released film Bhoot Police. Taking to Instagram today, the actor shared several pictures of herself dressed in an ice-blue gown for a photoshoot. She looked like an ethereal dream in it.

Yami posted the pictures with just a blue heart emoticon. Her gown is from the shelves of the Dubai-based fashion house, Marmar Halim. Manisha Melwani conceptualised Yami's glamorous look, Vidhi Salecha Punjabi did her make-up, and Flavien Heldt styled her hair.

Yami made a case for exaggerated sleeves and risqué thigh-high slits with her floor-sweeping gown. We especially love the soothing blue hue of the ensemble, which will surely make heads turn on any occasion. Read on to know how the actor styled it.

The Bala actor wore an ice blue strapless gown featuring a square neckline with a gathered front. The dress came with a fitted bodice and a flared skirt adorned with a risqué thigh-baring slit and a floor-sweeping train. The pin-tucked layers added depth to the ensemble, which in turn accentuated Yami's frame.

Yami wore the dress with a shimmery ice-blue drape that carried a stunning sheen. The drape came with exaggerated sleeves, and the actor wore it on one shoulder while leaving the other bare.

Yami accessorised her fierce look with a matching blue pearl and white stone adorned earrings and clear strappy pumps. Her glittery blue eye make-up elevated the vibe of the ensemble. A side-parted open hairdo, mascara-laden lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and glowing skin completed the glam.

Meanwhile, Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film was released on September 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

