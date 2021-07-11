Yami Gautam is ‘at peace’ with Yoga’s Padmasana and that's our Monday motivation

Giving us the perfect solution to Monday blues, Bollywood diva Yami Gautam revealed she was “at peace” during Yoga’s Padmasana and we are inspired to seek the same amid the chaos of Covid-19 and the anxiety ahead of an expected third wave. The newlywed actor showed fans and fitness enthusiasts how to welcome a new work week this Monday, with Yoga’s lotus pose or Padmasana and that is exactly the peaceful and healthy note we aim for.

Taking to her social media handle on Sunday evening, Yami shared a picture that gave netizens a glimpse of her intense workout session. Donning a pink sports bra, teamed with a pair of camouflaged shorts, Yami sat with her eyes closed in mediatation and hair pulled back into a knot.

Sitting on the floor in her living room with her right feet placed on the left thigh and the sole of the feet point upward while keeping the heel close to the abdomen, Yami repeated the same step with the other leg and folded hands in anjali mudra. Keeping her head straight, spine erect and eyes closed in a meditative state, the actor was featured in a state of calm and she captioned the picture, “At peace (sic).”

Method to nail Padmasana or Yoga's lotus pose:

Sit on the floor or on a Yoga mat with legs stretched out and spine erect. Bend the right knee and place it on the left thigh with the sole of the feet point upward and the heel close to the abdomen.

Repeat the same step with the other leg and place your hands on the knees in mudra position. Keeping the head straight and spine erect, close your eyes and take gentle long breaths in and out.

To promote a meditative state, breathe in and out deeply through your nose during this pose and switch legs by spending equal amounts of time with the opposite positioning. Since a lotus pose or Padmasana is not readily accessible to many practitioners, especially for people with tricky knees, half lotus is pretty comfortable and a good substitute of yoga’s most iconic postures.

Benefits of Padmasana:

This pose helps promote good posture and maintains flexibility in one’s gluteal muscles along with the deep rotator muscles of hips. Since any vigorous activity like running can tighten the piriformis, half lotus pose helps in stretching it.

The piriformis can also be tightened due to inactivity by sitting too much. This asana opens the hips and stretches the feet and ankles.

Precautions:

Padmasana should not be performed by those who have knee injury or any form of injury in the ankle or calf or those suffering from any back or spine discomfort or suffering from sciatica infections or weakness in the sciatic nerves.

