Yami Gautam styles scarf as tube top, ditches airbrushing to reveal skin problem

Having endorsed and modelled for a fairness cream brand which was famous for its former name ‘Fair & Lovely’, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam was often trolled for her choice of picking advertisements that suggested that being fair gets one job prospects or a groom. Yami had been the face of the former fairness cream brand but has now found the “courage” to accept her own skin “flaws” and dropped a series of fashion-high pictures donning scarf as a tube top to black leather jacket that reveal her skin condition since teenage years.

Taking to her social media handle, Yami flooded the Internet with pictures from her latest photoshoot that featured her putting her sartorial foot forward this Monday. The first picture showed Yami donning a spaghetti top with hair flying across her face that glowed with dewy makeup.

In the next picture, Yami styled a blue scarf as a tube top and teamed it with a pair of sky blue denim jeans while in the next one, she struck a sultry pose in a white and red dyed open-button shirt. She was dolled up in a dainty white dress in the following picture and the last one featured her in a gorgeous black leather jacket.

She shared, “Hello my insta family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself)” sic.

Yami added, “For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin (sic).” Taking a dig at the society's take on women's stereotypical beauty standards, the actor asserted, “I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be (sic).”

The Bhoot Police star revealed that she had developed this skin condition during her teenage years and that there is still no cure for it. “I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! (sic)” she confessed.

The diva concluded by writing, “I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful :)” sic.

Having endorsed and modelled for a fairness cream brand which was famous for its former name ‘Fair & Lovely’, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam was often trolled for her choice of picking advertisements that suggested that being fair gets one job prospects or a groom. Yami had been the face of the former fairness cream brand but has now found the “courage” to accept her own skin “flaws” and dropped a series of fashion-high pictures donning scarf as a tube top to black leather jacket that reveal her skin condition since teenage years.

Taking to her social media handle, Yami flooded the Internet with pictures from her latest photoshoot that featured her putting her sartorial foot forward this Monday. The first picture showed Yami donning a spaghetti top with hair flying across her face that glowed with dewy makeup.

In the next picture, Yami styled a blue scarf as a tube top and teamed it with a pair of sky blue denim jeans while in the next one, she struck a sultry pose in a white and red dyed open-button shirt. She was dolled up in a dainty white dress in the following picture and the last one featured her in a gorgeous black leather jacket.

She shared, “Hello my insta family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself)” sic.

Yami added, “For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin (sic).” Taking a dig at the society's take on women's stereotypical beauty standards, the actor asserted, “I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be (sic).”

The Bhoot Police star revealed that she had developed this skin condition during her teenage years and that there is still no cure for it. “I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! (sic)” she confessed.

The diva concluded by writing, “I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful :)” sic.

|#+|

Yami Gautam's powerful message was accepted with words of encouragement and praises from the Bollywood fraternity as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter